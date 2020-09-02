Yotta Launches ‘Single-Window’ SAP Services

Read Article

Yotta Infrastructure today announced the launch of its ‘Single-window’ SAP services including SAP Implementation, SAP Infrastructure, SAP Migration and SAP Management & Support. With these wide range of SAP services, Yotta aims to smoothen the SAP deployment and related maintenance activities undertaken by enterprises. One of the highlights of Yotta SAP services is that they are deployed in a highly scalable and Fault Tolerant, Tier IV datacenter that guarantees an uptime of 99.99%, is connected with multiple telcos through redundant fiber paths and is offered on various flexible underlying platforms including Public, Private & Hybrid Clouds and Managed Colocation.

With the ‘Single-window’ SAP Services, Yotta will offer end-to-end SAP capabilities for all major use-cases including: Greenfield SAP implementation, SAP Disaster Recovery for existing sites, Migration from any other ERP to SAP or upgrading from a legacy version to SAP on HANA, and lift and shift from Captive DC to colocation model. The services also include high-touch SAP BASIS, Application Management Service (AMS) support via a dedicated team of SAP-certified professionals and SAP hosting services in hybrid, private or public cloud. Yotta also offers capabilities such as, legal entity merger, technical upgrades, data archiving, HANA implementation and migration, project implementation, database upgrade, OS-DB migration and more.

Speaking on the development, Sunil Gupta, Managing Partner and CEO at Yotta said, “Yotta is continuously working towards fulfilling the demands of technology-focused companies; Enterprises deploying SAP face multiple challenges as they need to deal with multiple vendors/partners. Not to mention the constant upkeep and upgrade of the systems, database and more. This entails a considerable time and capital investment, working with multiple vendors across the SAP landscape. Our “single-window” approach towards providing expert consultancy to design and deploy SAP solutions, generates a host of benefits for our customers including faster deployment at highly cost-effective charges.

Sasisekhar Panda – Head of Products & Services at Yotta said, “We are thankful to the members of Yotta CIO Innovation Council – comprising of practicing and veteran CIOs – who advised us and helped us in shaping our SAP services. This makes our SAP services unique because it has been co-created with the inputs of IT leaders and CIOs. To further simplify our offerings, we have introduced four all-inclusive packages for various use-cases such as new implementation or DR or Migration. For example, if you want to migrate from a legacy SAP to SAP on HANA and if you have 100 users, we have a ready-made package with primary setup, DR, Storage, Backup, Network, Security, SAP Compute etc. bundled, pre-sized and ready for roll-out. We sincerely feel that this shall not only give a one stop – all-inclusive solution to enterprises without any hidden or unforeseen costs but shall also make SAP implementations very cost effective and within predictable timelines.”

