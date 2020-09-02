Cybersecurity startup InstaSafe goes global with Ingram Micro

Read Article

InstaSafe Inc has announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with Ingram Micro, the world’s largest technology distributor global cloud service provider. Through this relationship, InstaSafe’s Cloud security products; Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) and Managed Bug bounty platform, will be available to Ingram Micro Cloud’s extensive channel partner network.

As one of the pioneers in the development of Zero Trust Security solutions, InstaSafe has been trusted by large enterprises since 2012, making it one the few Indian R&D organisations in the cybersecurity space to be globally recognised by Gartner and Forrester as a formidable player.

“With growing trend of cyber-attacks and the new normal of WFH situations, our customers are eager to adopt a simple but efficient security solution for safeguarding their infrastructure 24×7, while managing the application delivery to users seamlessly and securely. InstaSafe’s award winning solution alongside Ingram Micro’s reach and ability to work with and deliver services to a wide range of channel partners is a powerful combination. With this partnership, we look forward to empowering the large channel network of Ingram Micro to adopt Zero Trust Network Access Security as a Service (SaaS) solution for their customers and helping them grow exponentially in the evolving multi cloud infrastructure for organisations,” said Sandip Kumar Panda, CEO & Co-founder at InstaSafe.

The global pandemic has caused both organisations and digital workers to reimagine where and how work gets done. Companies across verticals are making the journey to the cloud and remote work a permanent part of their workforce and financial management strategies.

Commenting on the partnership, Jyotil Mankad, Director & Head of Cloud business at Ingram Micro India said, “With security becoming a strategic priority for organisations, partners and customers are constantly looking for ways to keep their data and systems protected. InstaSafe’s range of Zero Trust Network access solutions helps bridge this gap and we are excited to offer their innovative Security-as-a-Service solutions to our network of partners.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]