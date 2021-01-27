ESDS launches Content Delivery Network, Enlight CDN

Read Article

ESDS, a leading Managed Data Center and Cloud Hosting Service provider, launched another service along the lines of the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

ESDS Software Solution announced the launch of its Content Delivery Network, Enlight CDN. The solution is secured through ‘eNlight WAF’ (Web Application Firewall), and ‘VTMScan’ (Website Security Scanner) solution offerings developed indigenously by R&D team at ESDS.

Enlight Content Delivery Network (CDN) will allow organizations to deliver web-based content at lightning speed anywhere in India. ESDS leverages on its Indian footprint of data centers and its ambition to augment its presence in the country through Cloud Data Centers.

Special Features of Enlight CDN:

1 Website acceleration for web portals, e-commerce platforms, news apps, and applications used for user-generated content (UGC). It also supports websites with static/dynamic content and works like a charm for dynamic requests related to ASP, ZIP and PHP files.

2 File download acceleration useful for downloading clients, games, app from stores, and websites that provide download services based on HTTP or HTTPS.

3 VOD Acceleration for customers providing on-demand audio-visual services required by businesses running online education websites, video sharing websites, Internet video-on-demand platforms, on-demand audio-visual apps and more.

Security Services Included as part of Enlight CDN:

ESDS eNlight Web Application Firewall (WAF) – An indigenously developed Cloud Hosted Web Application Firewall that allows organizations to block unwanted and potentially harmful web traffic targetting their websites, along with protecting them from the OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities. ESDS VTMScan (Website Security Scanner) delivers an exuberant security experience for organizations by keeping their web presence secure 24×7, and keeping hackers at bay through enabling effective vulnerability management.

