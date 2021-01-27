ESDS announces the launch of India’s fastest and cost-effective CDN solution

Read Article

On the occasion of India’s 72nd Republic Day, ESDS Software Solution announced the launch of the fastest and cost-effective Content Delivery Network, Enlight CDN. The solution is secured through ‘eNlight WAF’ (Web Application Firewall), and ‘VTMScan’(Website Security Scanner) solution offerings developed indigenously by R&D team at ESDS.

Enlight Content Delivery Network (CDN)will allow organizations to deliver web-based content at lightning speed anywhere in India. ESDS leverages on its Indian footprint of data centers and its ambition to augment its presence in the country through Cloud Data Centers.

Special Features of Enlight CDN:

1. Website acceleration for web portals, e-commerce platforms, news apps, and applications used for user-generated content (UGC). It also supports websites with static/dynamic content and works like a charm for dynamic requests related to ASP, ZIP and PHP files.

2. File download acceleration useful for downloading clients, games, app from stores, and websites that provide download services based on HTTP or HTTPS.

3. VOD Acceleration for customers providing on-demand audio-visual services required bybusinesses running online education websites, video sharing websites, Internet video-on-demand platforms, on-demand audio-visual apps and more.

Security Services Included as part of Enlight CDN:

a. ESDS eNlight Web Application Firewall (WAF) – An indigenously developed Cloud Hosted Web Application Firewall that allows organizations to block unwanted and potentilly harmful web traffic targetting their websites,along with protecting themfrom the OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities.

b. ESDS VTMScan (Website Security Scanner)delivers an exuberant security experience for organizations by keeping their web presence secure 24×7, and keeping hackers at bay through enabling effective vulnerability management.

On the occasion of the launch of Enlight CDN, Founder, CMD & Group CEO, ESDS, Piyush Somani, said, “ESDS isIndia’s leading Managed Data Center and Cloud Hosting Services Provider. I feel proud to extend our services beyond Cloud and Data Center by offering customized business solutions like CDN & Enterprise Storage. Amidst the tough times of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has re-shaped the structure of the cloud industry to a larger extent, wherein people are demanding advanced solutions at a reasonable rate, ESDS marks its way ahead by providing cost effective disruptive solutions.”

