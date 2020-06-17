Facebook Messenger Rooms arrives on video chat device Portal

Read Article

Facebook on Tuesday announced to launch Messenger Rooms on its video chat device Portal and the capability to go Live from Portal to Facebook Pages and Groups.

With Messenger Rooms on Portal, users can host celebrations with up to 50 people, gather a book club, or just hang out on the couch with friends, the company said in a statement.

The users can also entertain the crowd with AR effects and Story Time.

Facebook said the users can go Live from Portal to Facebook Pages and Groups using Portal Mini, Portal, or Portal+ devices.

“Previously, the Facebook Live app on Portal let you broadcast to your personal profile, and now you can also go Live on your Facebook Pages and Groups,” said the company.

The users can also blur the background or replace it with a pre-selected image using Portal Spaces while on a Messenger or Messenger Rooms call on Portal.

“Now share photos from your phone using the Portal mobile app with friends and family while on a Messenger call,” said Facebook.

The company also introduced new AR effects, including AR Virtual Cards, which allow users to send immersive cards to celebrate special occasions.

“Later this month, we’ll bring two new stories to Story Time on Portal including ‘The Okay Book’ by Todd Parr and ‘How To Eat Pizza’ by Jon Burgerman with more titles coming this summer,” said Facebok.

The company said that in the coming weeks, it will add new “Hey Portal” functionality, including “Hey Portal” commands in British English and the ability to start WhatsApp calls via Portal.

