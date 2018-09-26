GeM records business worth more than Rs 12,000 cr

The National Mission on Government e Marketplace (GeM) was launched by the Minister of Commerce and Industry, Suresh Prabhu, on September 5, 2018. This was followed by the launch of the Mission in 19 states and union territories. The Government of India decided to launch a six week long National Mission on GeM from September 6 to October 17, in order to increase awareness, accelerate the use of GeM and to further augment the proven benefits of procurement through GeM for all government departments and organisations.

It covers all central government departments, states and public sector undertakings in a mission mode by organising workshops, roadshow, trainings, events and other information, education and communication activities, including buyer and seller registration.

During the awareness period, a buyer registration drive has been launched for on-boarding and increasing procurement by Central, State and local agencies on GeM. A vendor registration drive has also been initiated for on-boarding additional categories and populating the available ones on GeM with more vendors. Central Ministries, States and their agencies, including local offices, have been tasked with sharing a list of key vendors for on-boarding on GeM.

Widespread training initiatives are being undertaken across the country, ensuring on-boarded buyers and sellers are aware of all GeM features, thereby fully utilising the offerings for achieving greater efficiency. Moreover, GeM has committed to work with all entities in providing operational support for facilitating seamless transactions on GeM and resolving any issues in online procurement.

In two years of its operations, GeM has recorded till date more than 8 lakh transactions worth over Rs 12,239 crore.GeM has established itself as an open, transparent, efficient and inclusive platform providing huge savings to the government. GeM has nearly 27.9 thousand buyer organisations registered and about 1.43 lakh sellers and service providers offering more than 4.86 lakh products and services for online purchase. GeM contributes to approximately 20-25 per cent average overall savings to the government.

Government e Marketplace is the National Public Procurement Portal offering an online, end-to-end solution for procurement of common use goods and services by government departments. It is used by Central and State Government Ministries and Departments, Central and State Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs and SPSUs), autonomous institutions and local bodies. GeM provides an open, inclusive, transparent and efficient online marketplace.

