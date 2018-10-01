fbpx
Govt signs two MoUs signed with Uzbekistan in ICT sector

A meeting between Union Minister for Electronics & Information Technology, Ravi Shankar Prasad and the Minister for Development of Information Technologies and Communications, Uzbekistan Shuhrat Sadikov was held in New Delhi for strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries in ICT sector.

The Uzbek side appreciated India’s achievement under the Digital India programme and expressed interest for co-operation in the area of IT-ITeS trade promotion, e-Governance, HRD and capacity building, telemedicine, etc. Further, the Uzbek side showed keen interest in techno-park cooperation.

Prasad assured his counterpart that India will provide all possible technical support from the Indian side in the digital growth of Uzbekistan. Subsequently, in presence of both the Ministers two MoUs have been signed – agreement between National Informatics Centre (NIC), India and e-Government System development centre of the Ministry for Development of Information Technologies and Communications of Uzbekistan for strengthening e-Governance cooperation; and Declaration of Intent between CDAC, India and Tashkent University of Information Technologies, Uzbekistan for cooperation in the area of capacity building in ICT sector.

Prasad said that India will assist in creating technology parks in Uzbekistan and a pre-agreement was also signed with STPI in this regard.


