Tata Communications launches Cyber Security Response Centre in Chennai

Tata Communications has unveiled a new Cyber Security Response Centre (CSRC) in Chennai. The facility was jointly inaugurated by Rama Vedashree, CEO, Data Security Council of India and Srinivasan CR, Chief Digital Officer at Tata Communications.

The Chennai CSRC follows the recent unveiling of Tata Communications’ Cyber Security Response Centre in Dubai, and the existing centres in Pune and Singapore. The company will introduce a CSRC in Europe later this year to help its customers comply with the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), followed by a US facility in 2019. The move is part of Tata Communications’ long-term commitment to offering global security services with deeper local expertise.

The flagship CSRC in Chennai will act as an experiential showcase for Tata Communications’ Managed Security Services. Interactive visual walls, dashboard displays, 3D object recognition and a Virtual Reality (VR) experience will provide a glimpse of Tata Communications’ Managed Security capabilities, which can help organisations build and monitor cyber security platforms, as suited to their business needs. The CSRC is powered by a host of sophisticated tools and platforms including Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), cyber threat intelligence, cloud-based security framework, an advanced attack predictions platform driven by machine learning, amongst others. All of this flows into a customer portal to present a comprehensive security dashboard, offering customers a proactive and business-aligned view of cyber security.

Inaugurating the Chennai CSRC, Rama Vedashree, CEO, The Data Security Council of India (DSCI), said, “Cyber threats and incidences have only escalated in terms of complexity, severity and impact. Proactive approach as well as strong mitigation capabilities becomes imperative as organisations and governments move ahead in their digital journey while adopting emerging technologies. At DSCI, we believe that cyber security innovation & entrepreneurship are essential to building robust capabilities and strengthening the cyber security posture of the country. We are glad to see organisations like Tata Communications making investments to build capabilities to address the global and domestic demand of security services.”

Security threats come in different forms – according to a Gartner survey, nearly 20 percent of organisations observed at least one IoT-based attack in the past three years[1]. Similarly, Cloud security is also a primary concern for businesses and this market is expected to grow from $1.5 billion in 2017 to $3.5 billion in 2021. Tata Communications’ Cyber Security Response Centres aim to equip global enterprises in their digital transformation journey, through its wide portfolio of managed security services that address security concerns across network and infrastructure, content and data, application and access, risk and compliance, as well as threat management. Tata Communications is uniquely positioned to provide security, addressing threats proactively by delivering security for the cloud and from the cloud throughout an enterprise’s digitisation journey.

Srinivasan CR, Chief Digital Officer at Tata Communications, said, “The threat landscape continues to evolve rapidly and we are transforming in anticipation of the changing cyber security needs of our customers. More than ever, businesses must be both proactive and predictive. Using real-time security analytics allows us to provide customers with advanced intelligence that enables them to keep their cloud operations secure across all points of access. With our global security footprint, our aim is to be a one-stop partner for managing cyber risks, globally, while providing regional knowledge and expertise. This new facility in Chennai helps us provide comprehensive security support for our customers as well as allow prospective customers to experience the full range of our MSS portfolio through interactive and immersive demos.”

With a team of more than 300 highly skilled security specialists, Tata Communications’ portfolio includes cloud-based offerings to match varying business demands. These offerings are easily scalable and also include support for global risk, compliance and privacy regulations.

“With growing awareness and maturity on security adoption, enterprises understand they cannot achieve an optimal security posture without leveraging a credible provider to augment and assist them in optimising their security operations,” said Cathy Huang, Program Lead, AP Security Services, IDC Asia/Pacific Pte Ltd. “According to IDC’s latest research, IDC MarketScape: Asia/Pacific Managed Security Services 2018 Vendor Assessment, Tata Communications has been identified one of the major players in the managed security services segment. Based on this research, Tata Communications has been putting cloud security as one of the key levers for growth and differentiation. It has a very strong cloud security play in the market with a focus on cloud delivery models with multiplatform support. The flexibility it offers to enterprise customers, be it on-premise security management or cloud-based or hybrid model is well received in the market.”

Tata Communications’ comprehensive portfolio of cyber security services are built on its multi-layered, integrated, secure and trusted security framework. The Cyber Security Response Centre forms the heart of the execution capability for this framework. Tata Communications is investing in its security business to ensure that advanced technology, systems, tools, processes and talent are integrated into its Managed Security Services, so that the company can play a vital role in fighting network threats and cyber-attacks on behalf of its existing and potential enterprise customers, globally.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]ter.com