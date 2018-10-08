Jio to provide high-speed internet to Uttarakhand government schools, colleges

Having invested over Rs 4,000 crore in Uttarakhand, Mukesh Ambani has said his telecom venture Reliance Jio will in the next two years connect most of the 2,385-plus government schools and colleges with high-speed internet to make the state a ‘Digital Devbhoomi’. Speaking at the Uttarakhand Investors Summit in Dehradun, he said Jio will promote environment protecting industries and businesses.

Ambani said he wants to convert ‘Devbhoomi Uttarakhand’ into ‘Digital Devbhoomi’. “Jio will boost sustainable tourism. Jio will improve the delivery of healthcare, education and government services and improve the life of every citizen,” he said. Jio is committed to a ‘Digital Uttarakhand’ where every citizen can have the best quality digital connectivity and services, he said.

Ambani had in 2016 stormed back into the telecom sector with Reliance Jio, offering free calls and data, forcing rivals to merge or exit as revenues declined. It has amassed over 220 million subscribers since its launch. Jio, he said, will promote environment protecting industries and businesses, boost sustainable tourism and improve the delivery of healthcare, education and government services, thus improving the life of every citizen.

“All this will help create additional employment and earning opportunities for the people of Uttarakhand. We plan to connect most of the 2,185 government schools and 200-plus government colleges in the state within next two years,” he said.

Reliance also has over 100 retail stores and plans to continue grow these at a healthy rate, he added. Ambani, who is the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries (RIL), said his firm is among the largest investors in the state with investments of over Rs 4,000 crores in the last few years, creating huge employment opportunities. Jio is a subsidiary of RIL.

“At Jio, we are committed to a Digital Uttarakhand where each of its citizens can have the best quality digital connectivity and digital services,” he said. “The state government’s pro-business policies combined with Jio’s investment will surely open up new avenues for growth of hi-tech industries in the state. “For all of us at Reliance, Uttarakhand is an attractive investment opportunity,” he said. He expressed confidence that the investors summit will lay the ground work for unprecedented growth of the state in the future.

“At Reliance Industries, we are very satisfied with the environment in the state and the support that we have received and I thank the state government for all their support,” he said.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]