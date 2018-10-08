Qualcomm plans to set up largest campus outside US in Hyderabad

Tech major Qualcomm has announced plans to set up its largest campus outside the US, in Hyderabad. The company’s officials met Minister for IT in the Caretaker government K T Rama Rao to discuss their growth plans in the city. “Qualcomm will be investing US$ 400 million (Rs 3,000 crore) to set up its campus in Hyderabad, Telangana. This is one of the largest investment by a marquee company after the formation of the state,” it said in a release.

Phase-1 of the project would include a built up space of 1.7 million square feet, housing about 10,000 employees, it said.

The release quoted Qualcomm officials as saying that the company was playing a key role in driving the wireless revolution by making mobile communications more accessible and affordable.

The proposed facility would be its largest campus globally after its San Diego headquarters and the US$ 400 million investment by Qualcomm in Hyderabad would be its largest globally, the release said.

