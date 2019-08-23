Vodafone Idea launches ‘TurboNet’ 4G in select markets

Telecom major Vodafone Idea has announced the launch of “TurboNet” 4G services in select cities of Uttar Pradesh West, Rajasthan and Rest of Bengal (excluding Kolkata) circles where it has successfully integrated the network.

The company, in a statement, said that TurboNet would feature a “state of the art 4G LTE network with dual spectrum power offering higher capacity and coverage.”

The launch of TurboNet 4G follows the consolidation of its radio network integration and the deployment of new age technologies such as Dynamic Spectrum Re-farming (DSR), Spectrum Re-farming, M-MIMO, L900, TDD and Small Cells to further boost network capacity and coverage across large parts of the country, it said.

The company further said it would roll out TurboNet 4G across the country in a phased manner over the next few months.

