Jio partners with Guavus for AI-based data analytics

Telecom and mobile data major Reliance Jio has partnered with California-based Guavus for artificial intelligence (AI) driven data analytics which would help enhance Jio’s services to its customers and also address critical service operations.

“Guavus’ AI-based solutions will provide real-time customer experience analytics, predictive analytics to automate network troubleshooting and key marketing insights to Jio. As a result, Jio will be able to offer superior service to its customers while addressing critical service operations with intelligent automation,” a joint statement by Jio and Guavus said.

Jio is one of the world’s largest and fastest growing data service operators with more than 30 crore subscribers. The Indian service provider, which has disrupted the market with its affordable data plans and unlimited calling benefits, provides digital experiences ranging from data services on smartphones, to gigabit Internet at home, along with a portfolio of media offerings and IoT devices such as smart speakers and switches for the smart home.

Commenting on the partnership, Anish Shah, President of IT, Reliance Jio, said, “Our networks generate 4 to 5 petabytes of data each day. If this data can be properly analysed in real-time using big data analytics and predictive analytics techniques, we can both improve the health of our network through intelligent automation and offer multiple, customised personal services to our customers.”

“Guavus’ solutions enable us to do this. We can make data-driven decisions that allow us to deliver a great experience to our customers while bringing intelligent automation to our operations,” he said.

Guavus is involved in AI-based big data analytics and machine learning innovation, driving digital transformation in major telecom service providers in the world.

“Our teams will be able to take advantage of a ‘self-service’ platform to build custom analytics applications that are tied very closely to their areas of the business and to deliver quality new products much faster,” said Kiran Thomas, President, Reliance Industries.

Anukool Lakhina, Guavus’ founder and President, said: “The rapid growth, range and affordability of Jio’s service offerings and their innovative use of AI and analytics is transformative for their customers and India. We’re thrilled to be partnering with Jio to provide the AI and analytics foundation for the digital services revolution in India.”

