AI and Cloud Technologies are set to revolutionise the insurance industry, driving innovation in customer experience and operational efficiency

Pankaj Pandey, CIO of SBI General Insurance, foresees artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud technology reshaping the insurance industry, driving unprecedented change. Speaking on the company’s tech-driven approach, Pandey highlighted AI’s role in streamlining claims, fraud detection, and customer experience, while the cloud offers agility and scalability. With innovations in automation and personalised services, Pandey believes the insurance sector is poised for a sweeping transformation, comparable to the rise of smartphones and mobile internet.

