Generative AI stands out as a transformative technology with profound implications for manufacturing: Namrita Mahindro, CDO & CIO, Aditya Birla Chemicals

In an exclusive interview with Express Computer, Namrita Mahindro, the Chief Digital Officer and Chief Information Officer of Aditya Birla Chemicals, shares invaluable insights into the digital transformation journey of the chemical industry. From leveraging cutting-edge technologies like AI and GenAI to prioritising sustainability, Mahindro provides a comprehensive overview of the strategies driving innovation at Aditya Birla Chemicals and how they align with broader industry trends.

In the rapidly evolving landscape of the chemical industry, digital transformation has become a cornerstone for growth and sustainability. Aditya Birla Chemicals, a leading player in this domain, has been at the forefront of this transformation under the visionary leadership of Namrita Mahindro, who serves as both the Chief Digital Officer and Chief Information Officer of the company.

Mahindro, in an exclusive interview with Express Computer, delves into the key initiatives and strategies that have been instrumental in driving digital transformation within Aditya Birla Chemicals. She highlights the convergence of several industry trends that are shaping the future of chemical manufacturing.

“Advancements in R&D, particularly propelled by AI, GenAI, and quantum computing, are compressing centuries of chemistry into a mere few decades,” Mahindro remarks, emphasising the transformative potential of these technologies. Aditya Birla Chemicals has embraced this wave of innovation, prioritising green chemistry and sustainable product development. Products like Recyclamen stand as a testament to their commitment to environmental responsibility.

Moreover, Mahindro underscores the shift towards Industry 5.0, which emphasises sustainable growth and human-centric manufacturing setups. Aditya Birla Chemicals has aligned its initiatives with this trend, focusing on quality, reliability, and resilience. Investments in predictive analytics for condition-based monitoring and energy optimisation are driving operational excellence across their manufacturing plants.

However, Mahindro acknowledges that transitioning to cloud-based systems and integrating digital technologies come with their own set of challenges, especially for legacy organisations. She shares insights into the hurdles faced by Aditya Birla Chemicals during this process and outlines strategies that help overcome these challenges.

“Our approach to digital transformation begins with understanding business challenges and aligning solutions accordingly,” Mahindro explains. By prioritising business-driven initiatives and fostering cross-functional collaboration, Aditya Birla Chemicals ensures that technology adoption is closely aligned with business processes and KPIs. Defining KPIs upfront and nurturing a culture of continuous optimisation further ensures sustained impact post-implementation.

Looking ahead, Mahindro expresses her belief in the transformative potential of generative AI for the manufacturing sector. “Generative AI stands out as a transformative technology with profound implications for manufacturing,” she states. Its democratisation has blurred the lines between producers and consumers, opening new avenues for innovation. By leveraging AI and generative AI synergistically, Aditya Birla Chemicals aims to unlock unprecedented efficiencies and drive meaningful transformation across their manufacturing operations.

In conclusion, Namrita Mahindro’s insights offer a glimpse into the forward-thinking approach of Aditya Birla Chemicals towards digital transformation. With a focus on sustainability, innovation, and strategic partnerships, the company is poised to lead the chemical industry into a digital future.

