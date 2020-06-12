How Multiple Live-conferencing Formats Could Help Diverse Businesses Function

Read Article

The pandemic has even led the Indian court to consider moving virtual to take up important matters. A virtual courtroom was the need of the hour but it was also remarked that this form of court was difficult.

Similar to a court’s situation, there are some sectors that require more tools and formats to be able to successfully move to digital. As video conferencing tools spring up as solutions, they also need to account of organisations with different demands.

FLOOR is a video- conferencing app introduced by 10 times that is looking to fill this gap by allowing hosting for millions of live sessions with a capacity to host millions of users during this pandemic.

Express Computer gets into a conversation with Atul Todi, CEO & Co-Founder, 10 Times to discuss how this app could help Indian courts, technical requirements and more.

Please elaborate on FLOOR and what are its technological requirement?

FLOOR is a new-age virtual platform that leverages multiple live-conferencing formats, enabling planners and organizers to host one-to-one, one-to-many and many-to-many interactions. This includes buyer-seller meets, conference, seminars, and summits, among others. It also enables the user to effortlessly add and manage speakers, sponsors or exhibitor profiles through its unique onboarding features.

For monetization, users can leverage features like the ticketing, space booking and sponsor signup. They can also choose the paid subscription option to access content and session recordings, to use it later. Other features include audience polls, Q&A, user matching for networking, social forum, content sharing, etc. The platform serves as a medium for both, video calling and online events.

Since it is browser-based, users don’t have to download any app or update any code patch, unlike other tools like Zoom or Webex. Therefore, in times of unprecedented immobility, FLOOR can be the right platform to bring the community together and help everyone unlock new opportunities through live events.

What makes it unique from its competitors?

FLOOR, as the name implies, can be designed like Lego to address unique challenges in communication. Unlike simple single session communication, this platform can address the many use cases that need a high level of engagement from participants, both within a session and outside it. For instance, a simple use case would be: a celebrity can host a talk show on FLOOR. The event can be ticketed, broadcasted from FLOOR to other social channels, enable participants to engage with the celebrity, and much more. Let’s take another example. Let’s say, for hosting a tradeshow, it requires a couple of things such as a conference area, exhibitor booth for private meetings, and networking lounge for public engagement. We provide all of them through the FLOOR.

How do you ensure cybersecurity? What is your plan in case of a cyber threat?

All the elements on the FLOOR – be it a video, audio or a simple chat – are encrypted. We follow high-security measures to ensure that our user data is safe and secure. We only allow verified users to enter our platform while strictly prohibiting anonymous individuals to participate in the event. With a safe and digital real-time correspondence between singular and multiple parties, we ensure that the privacy and ethical concerns of the end-user are not compromised.

What do you think is the future of video conferencing tools?

The picture is very clear. Video conferencing has come a long way. And it will keep evolving further. A large number of activities that previously required people to meet physically, can now be managed via video conferencing tools. Thanks to new tech advances like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and data analytics that made this possible.

Today, not only can we host live meetings from the comforts of our home, but can also get insights on the effectiveness of these meetings. We can measure meeting productivity by tracking the number of participants on a call, how often they speak, how they leverage these tools, and much more.

It took just a few weeks for individuals and businesses to switch to various video conferencing tools – something that had barely handled before the pandemic. Slowly but surely, this innovation will turn more advanced and in fact become an everyday necessity in the nearby future.

