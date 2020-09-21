How Synology is helping businesses catalyse digital transformation

Read Article

How is your storage solution enabling the work-from-home model for businesses?

We provide storage solutions which empower WFH. Synology storage solutions are designed to simplify file storage by combining the convenience and ease of use of cloud services with tight access control and data governance of on-premise solutions. Synology Drive provides comprehensive file access with just a web browser or mobile app, while also providing advanced file streaming functionality for computers. Our solutions digitally transform businesses that are still relying on legacy solutions.

Synology storage solution cloud also provide an easy expansion for users to backup the clips of their video conferences and two NAS at different locations could sync up files and streamline cross-site collaboration. This is ideal for organisations that want to operate in two different locations.

What is unique value proposition that Synology brings to its customers?

There’s a quote by Alan Kay, “People who are really serious about software should make their own hardware.”

Unlike traditional storage solution vendors, Synology builds its irreplaceable position by software-hardware integration, which ensures greater solution consistency. Software-hardware integration can also lower management cost. Dealing with a single vendor lowers the procurement effort. When a problem arises, businesses don’t need to look at the software and hardware separately to figure out the root cause, so customers’ satisfaction is optimised.

Currently, our headquarter has more then 70 per cent employees devoted to R&D. A high ratio of R&D personnel reflects our commitment to long-term growth through innovation.

What are the technologies that Synology is leveraging?

We have been spending efforts to bolster our cloud capabilities. Synology C2 allows customers build and deploy an on-premise private cloud with the agility and scale of the public cloud – a growing needs for organisations today. To cater to more regions and customers, we launched our new data centre in Seattle, USA in July, 2020.The expansion extends the reach of Synology C2 service to markets in America and Asia, offering new subscribers the choice of where to host their data.

Synology’s machine learning team (MLT) imports AI technology to empower our products and daily operations. For instance, we deployed deep machine learning on our image application, video analytics on our surveillance solution, and automatic after-sales customer support services.

Please elaborate on how Synology simplified global IT infrastructure for UNESCO

With 70 field offices spanning across Europe, Africa, United States, South America, and Asia, UNESCO needed to standardise its IT solutions among its headquarters in Paris, France, and field offices around the world. The organisation was thus seeking a reliable, secure, and easy-to-deploy solution that can work seamlessly with its existing infrastructure.

Synology stood out because our servers are much more cost-effective compared to other competitors. Furthermore, Synology’s built-in operating system, DiskStation Manager (DSM) provides UNESCO with a reliable and secure solution to manage their data all over the world. Each of the 70 UNESCO offices uses a system composed of two Windows servers configured as Hyper-V clusters, a RackStation which serves as the LUN storage for six virtual machines, and a 4-bay NAS that performs continuous backups of these LUNs.

To obtain high performance, the UNESCO HQ leverages a Synology FlashStation to build iSCSI storage and a hyper-converged infrastructure. Furthermore, UNESCO used a Synology NAS to back up PCs and servers. With the license-free, centralised backup solution, Synology Active Backup for Business, they can now better manage all their backup tasks from one simple console.

How are your ensuring cyber security in your solutions for customers?

Our company has formed a Product Security Incident Response Team (PSIRT) which is unique among NAS vendors. The team is responsible for reacting to Synology product security incidents, manages the receipt, investigation, coordination, and public reporting of security vulnerability information regarding Synology products.

What are your immediate and long term milestones?

Our YOY growth from 2018 to 2019 was impressing, with a 35-40 per cent growth on revenue. Synology sees the potential in India market and aims another 50 per cent growth in 2020.

Being one of the most competitive and potential markets in the world, it’s predictable that there will be rapid growth of data in Indian organisations while going through this process. Seeing data as the future currency, Synology not only will invest more resources in the Indian market, but also will adopt our comprehensive storage solution to the market, by playing the key part to help the new supply chain and India’s businesses to achieve digital transformation.

