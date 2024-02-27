Max Life Insurance Embraces Digital Transformation: An Interview with Suhail Ghai

In a rapidly evolving digital landscape, traditional industries are swiftly adapting to meet the demands of the modern consumer. Max Life Insurance, a leading player in the insurance sector, stands at the forefront of this transformation. Recently, at the Oracle CloudWorld Tour held in Mumbai, Express Computer had the opportunity to sit down with Suhail Ghai, Chief Digital & Information Officer at Max Life Insurance Company Limited. In this exclusive interview, Ghai shared insights into Max Life’s strategic initiatives to cater to the needs of the Digital Age Consumer, emphasizing their focus on direct-to-consumer (D2C) insurance products and their pioneering efforts in health and wellness offerings. Moreover, he delved into the organization’s collaboration with regulators to introduce innovative products such as ‘Bima Vahak’ and ‘Bima Vistar,’ aimed at enhancing the consumer experience and widening the scope of insurance services in India. Join us as we explore Max Life Insurance’s journey towards digital innovation and consumer-centricity, as articulated by Ghai.

Watch the full insightful interview: