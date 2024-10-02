NeGD, NISG Launch Third Phase of Capacity-Building Initiatives to Enhance Digital Governance

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has officially launched the third phase of its capacity-building initiatives, reaffirming its commitment to the vision of Digital India. This phase focuses on critical areas such as Digital Public Infrastructure, Contract and Procurement Management, the Application of AI & ML, Managing Large Digital Transformation Projects, Digital Governance, and Data Management, an official statement said.

Inaugurated in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the second regional programme concentrates on ‘Contract and Procurement Management’ and involves 28 participants from Central Line Ministries and Western states. Led by the National e-Governance Division (NeGD) in partnership with the National Institute for Smart Governance (NISG), this initiative aims to enhance the skills of officials at both Central and State levels.

According to the statement, NeGD is at the forefront of designing and implementing various capacity-building programmes under its Capacity Building scheme. The training programme integrates theoretical concepts with practical case studies and insights from industry experts, equipping participants with the necessary tools to effectively tackle challenges related to contract execution and procurement within their respective departments.

Rajiv Bansal, Chief Executive Officer, NISG, noted that the workshop aims to provide essential training to officers from the State Central Government and PSUs, focusing on key factors related to the procurement of goods and services in the government domain, including PSUs. “While PSUs have their own procurement manual, these courses help officers gain a broader perspective on the processes followed by their peers in different sectors. The interactions, through Q&A sessions and group discussions, cover a wide range of procurement topics, including RFPs, contract management, service level agreements, procurement models, and online procurement via GeM. Case studies presented to the participants enhance their understanding of the subject,” Bansal explained.

On the role of AI and ML, Bansal emphasised that these technologies are already vital in many government assessments. He foresees AI making inroads into proactive alerts for concerned departments regarding procurement and the performance of procured services. He also mentioned that NISG implemented a chatbot-based solution using AI for the DPIIT (Department for Promotion of Industry and Trade).

This initiative represents a significant step toward strengthening the capabilities of government officials and fostering effective digital governance across the country, the statement added. Bansal further shared that India aims to become a USD 30 trillion economy by 2047. With this in mind, the Government of India is pushing for the capacity building of government staff through the Capacity Building Commission and the Mission Karmayogi, aiming to enable every officer and staff member to gain expertise in their respective areas of training.

NISG is organising such programmes to enable government officers to serve as a fulcrum for ideas that can be readily exchanged with peers across departments, creating a knowledge base in the form of human capital within the government to ensure seamless service delivery.

G. Chamu, Senior General Manager (Consulting), NISG, emphasised the importance of participant feedback in adapting training methods. “Feedback is integral to each programme. We gather insights during the sessions that help us make course corrections and refine future programmes to meet participant needs. Additionally, we create a social media group for all participants, faculty, and organisers to maintain continuous communication and share thoughts and policies,” Chamu stated.

Chamu also addressed challenges faced by participants when returning to their workplaces after training. “There have been instances where participants encounter procurement tasks they haven’t handled before. In such cases, they connect with their batch group for queries or reach out to NISG faculty for guidance. The faculty provide solutions within the defined framework of government guidelines to help execute the procurement effectively. While each government officer has expertise in their domain, they may not fully understand the analogous challenges faced by peers in other domains,” Chamu added.