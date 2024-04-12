Our Content Coach is leveraging GenAI to offer product discussion suggestions to consumers: Zarina Lam Stanford, Chief Marketing Officer, Bazaarvoice

In this insightful interview with Express Computer, Zarina Lam Stanford, the Chief Marketing Officer of Bazaarvoice, delves into the evolving landscape of retail marketing, particularly focusing on the intersection of AI-driven efficiency and human authenticity. Stanford shares valuable insights into leveraging AI to enhance human-generated content, ensuring ethical AI use in retail, addressing technological challenges, and preparing for emerging trends. Additionally, she provides a glimpse into Bazaarvoice’s outlook for the future of retail marketing and upcoming digital initiatives planned to shape the company’s trajectory in the retail marketing space.

Watch the full insightful interview: