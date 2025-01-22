In an exclusive interview with Express Computer, Poorvak Kapoor, VP—Technology, Euler Motors, shares the company’s cutting-edge approach to revolutionising the commercial electric vehicle (EV) sector in India. He delves into the development of Euler’s proprietary ArcReactor™ system—an advanced liquid cooling technology that ensures battery longevity and reliability in diverse and extreme conditions. Euler Motors has pioneered this technology, setting it apart from competitors in the EV space, especially in the context of India’s challenging climate and terrain.

Poorvak discusses how the company’s ArcReactor™ 200 technology addresses these conditions while enhancing EV performance. He also highlights the integration of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), telemetry, and predictive maintenance, which are transforming fleet management for commercial operators. Furthermore, he sheds light on the company’s vision to lead the transition to more sustainable, efficient, and affordable electric transportation.

Euler Motors has been recognised for pioneering the use of advanced battery technologies, such as liquid cooling for extended battery life. Could you elaborate on the development process behind this technology and how it sets Euler Motors apart from competitors?

At Euler Motors, we’ve developed our liquid-cooled battery technology, featuring the proprietary ArcReactor™ system, to ensure reliable performance and longevity in India’s diverse and challenging conditions. From the rough terrains of agricultural zones to the extremes of Indian weather, our batteries have been rigorously tested to deliver reliable, long-lasting performance. This technology minimises thermal risks and maintains optimal temperatures even under heavy loads, helping extend battery life and ensure dependable uptime.

By shifting from patented first-generation semiconductor-based cooling to an advanced compressor-based system, we’ve achieved up to 4x greater efficiency compared to earlier models. This innovation not only enhances performance but also underscores our commitment to setting new standards for EV technology tailored to the unique needs of Indian roads.

The Storm EV is equipped with Euler Motors’ proprietary ArcReactor™ 200 technology, which ensures battery performance even in extreme temperatures. What were the main challenges in developing this technology, and how do you see it impacting the commercial EV market in India?

Designing the ArcReactor™ 200 wasn’t just about innovation—it was about solving real challenges unique to India’s diverse terrains. From the humid coastal regions of the south to the extreme cold of the northern mountains, our engineers faced extreme conditions head-on. The breakthrough in efficiency came with the shift to compressor-based cooling technology, which further helped in tackling these climate extremes.

This evolution wasn’t just a technical feat. By quadrupling cooling capacity while smartly cutting down energy use, the ArcReactor™ 200 has redefined what’s possible for electric commercial vehicles. It boosts reliability and supports heavier payloads—all while keeping costs competitive with traditional internal combustion engine vehicles.

The impact is game-changing. For the first time, electric cargo vehicles are not only a practical choice for intercity and heavy-duty applications but also a compelling one, paving the way for a more sustainable future in transportation without compromising on performance or affordability.

Battery Management Systems (BMS) play a critical role in optimising battery performance and lifespan. Can you share how Euler Motors’ BMS works and what unique capabilities it offers to enhance vehicle efficiency and safety?

Euler Motors’ Battery Management System (BMS) is built to ensure precision and safety in every journey. By continuously monitoring key parameters like state-of-charge, battery health, and temperature, it optimizes energy usage and keeps the vehicle running efficiently. Advanced algorithms help regulate thermal fluctuations, prevent overcharging, and pre-empt issues, providing reliability even during long trips or challenging weather.

Integrated with the vehicle’s telemetry, the BMS offers fleet operators’ valuable insights to improve efficiency and minimise downtime. Whether it’s ensuring smoother operations or enhancing safety on the road, our BMS is designed to deliver performance and peace of mind.

Effective thermal management is vital for EV batteries, especially in harsh climates. Could you discuss Euler Motors’ approach to thermal management and the specific benefits of your liquid cooling technology?

The ArcReactor™ 200 powers our liquid cooling technology, delivering efficient and reliable thermal management for electric vehicles. By utilising a vapour compression mechanism, the system keeps battery temperatures stable, which improves performance, extends range, and enhances durability. Beyond the battery, it also cools powertrain components, reducing wear and improving overall efficiency. Designed to handle the varied and often extreme conditions across India, this technology ensures consistent and dependable performance, whether in intense summer heat, chilly winters, or daily urban commutes.

The inclusion of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in the Storm EV, such as Night Vision Assist (NVA) and collision alert capabilities, is a significant step forward. What inspired the integration of these technologies, and how do they address the safety and operational needs of commercial drivers in India?

The integration of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), featuring Night Vision Assist (NVA) and collision alerts, reflects a thoughtful commitment to improving both safety and efficiency for drivers. In India, where night driving is often accompanied by poor visibility, NVA becomes a game-changer. Offering clear imaging even in complete darkness, significantly reduces the risk of accidents, giving drivers the confidence to navigate challenging roads.

Collision sensors further enhance safety by detecting potential obstacles and providing timely alerts, whether the vehicle is navigating crowded urban streets or unpredictable rural pathways. These technologies aren’t just about safety—they’re about empowering commercial drivers to do their jobs better. By ensuring smoother, safer journeys, they help drivers stay on schedule while reducing stress, ultimately creating a more secure and productive environment for them and other road users.

How does Euler Motors leverage telematics and predictive maintenance technologies in its fleet management solutions? What advantages do these technologies bring to fleet operators?

Euler Motors’ telematics system is like a digital co-pilot for fleet operators, transforming the way they manage their electric vehicles. It offers real-time vehicle tracking, predictive maintenance alerts, and detailed operational analytics, giving operators the insights they need to keep things running smoothly.

By monitoring critical data like battery health, driver behaviour, and route efficiency, telematics helps identify potential issues before they become costly problems. This proactive approach significantly reduces downtime and lowers maintenance expenses. For instance, the system’s multi-level telemetry checks can differentiate between genuine technical concerns and false alarms, preventing unnecessary vehicle shutdowns in non-critical scenarios.

What emerging trends in smart battery systems do you foresee shaping the future of commercial EVs? How is Euler Motors preparing to stay ahead in this rapidly advancing landscape?

The future of EV batteries is set to be transformative, driven by innovations that prioritise efficiency, sustainability, and affordability. Exciting developments in cell chemistry are paving the way, moving beyond traditional lithium iron phosphate (LFP) and nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) cells to explore newer chemistries as alternatives. These new technologies promise not only to reduce costs but also to deliver superior performance, making electric vehicles more accessible to a broader audience.

At Euler Motors, we’re also rethinking the way batteries are designed, pushing the boundaries with the movement of sensor systems to a sensorless battery system. By eliminating certain components, we’re able to reduce weight, improve reliability, and streamline maintenance—all critical factors for commercial EVs.

Additionally, we’re investing in innovative battery casing designs, utilising lightweight alloys to enhance payload capacity without compromising durability. These improvements are all part of our commitment to providing cutting-edge, cost-effective solutions that meet the unique demands of commercial applications.

Our vision is not just about keeping up with the future of mobility—it’s about shaping it in ways that are smarter, more efficient, and aligned with the evolving needs of businesses and the planet.

Looking forward, what are Euler Motors’ key strategic priorities and technological goals for the next 3-5 years?

Euler Motors is working toward expanding its presence to 40+ cities by FY25, supported by stronger manufacturing capabilities and a more efficient supply chain. This growth is paired with a focus on developing EVs designed for specific commercial needs, ensuring they are both practical and reliable.

We’re also increasing localisation to 95%, aiming to support local industries and optimise costs without compromising quality. Data-driven insights play a key role in improving vehicle efficiency and safety, helping us adapt to the changing needs of our customers.

Battery technology remains central to our plans, with ongoing efforts to explore advanced materials and smarter energy management systems. These innovations will help us continue leading the shift toward sustainable commercial mobility. At Euler Motors, our goal is to provide businesses with reliable, eco-friendly transportation solutions that meet their everyday challenges.