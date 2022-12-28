While digitising, cybersecurity cannot be an afterthought: Piyush Goyal, Founder, Beyond Key

Digitalisation was once a thing of the future, but today the future is here. The rapid adoption of digital platforms by the organisations has not only enabled them to stay afloat during the tough times of the pandemic but also future-proofed them. In an interview with Express Computer, Piyush Goyal, Founder, Beyond Key shared his valuable insights on the subject and spoke about how his company is helping organisations to adopt apt digital solutions to boost their businesses.

Beyond Key is a company providing end-to-end services for the digital transformation of its customers. How do you think the demand for emerging technologies has changed after the Covid pandemic?

The effects of Covid-19 led to changes in societies all over the world. Almost immediately, governments started making rules about how many people could be in one place, how business could be done in person, and how people could work from home. Because of this, companies started looking for ways to work from afar, thanks to the internet. They used various collaboration tools and video conferencing features to stay in touch with their coworkers, clients, and students while working from home offices. The industry wanted automation, less physical presence, less reliance on humans, less redundancy, and a preference for cloud adoption over on-prem infrastructure, among other things.

When we say the future is here, how have sectors like insurance, non-profit, manufacturing, healthcare, etc., are gearing up to be future-ready?

In the coming times, sectors, new technologies, ideas, and outcomes will all unite at the crossroads of significant change, especially in the way they operate. This is quite evident from the way business models are evolving; an apt example would be the different avenues of fund/donation collection by NPOs which is driven by easy payment tech aka Fin-tech; its deployment at a wide scale, and adoption with the realisation of its sheer convenience. Insurance and healthcare sectors have started using cognitive AI (vision, voice as examples) for OCR, voice AI/NLP-based call centres, etc. Manufacturing with IoT, etc.

How do you see Beyond Key contributing to enhancing the digital infrastructure for such businesses?

As a global, IT consulting and software services company, our primary goal is to create scalable software solutions and products that add value to service providers’ lives and end users’ lives. We have US, Canada, Europe, Australia, the Middle East, and India offices. This gives us a global presence and lets us work with international players to improve the digital infrastructure from the ground up. Our essential services include enterprise digital transformation and product-platform engineering. We are experts in many new technologies building the new frontier of digital transformation, such as AI, ML, IoT, MDW, NLP, voice intelligence, and many others.

Today, digitalisation is being widely adopted by enterprises across the globe. Amidst this, where businesses have access to complex technologies and brilliant talent, what significance do the low code/no code applications hold?

Even though some applications may be more important than others, everything has a place and is vital for that reason. The low code/no code application is essential for this group of “common people” to use and learn. Low and no code can also be a good option when there is a high demand for tech talent but a small supply.

There’s an infamous idea that automation is taking over the low-skilled jobs that are catering to a huge sect of the world’s workforce. What is your take on this?

Because of automation and AI, millions of jobs are being lost, but millions more are being made. There are a lot of new opportunities for people with low skills, so it’s not always true that all of the jobs created by AI are for people with a lot of skills and knowledge. AI is still young, so these jobs might not be made at the same rate as other low-skilled jobs are lost.



With digital transformation comes the need to enhance digital security. In your opinion, how critical is cyber defense or cybersecurity today?

The pandemic has undoubtedly forced leaders to re-evaluate their own modernisation efforts, but they may not be as digital as they once believed. But in the chaos, jumping before they look and rushing to move their business forward can be too easy. When switching to digital, organisations can’t just think about cybersecurity as an afterthought. Putting money into digitalisation without improving security would be a waste of money. But once the foundation is set, trailblazers can develop new ideas and take their organisations to higher levels.