Sasken and Smartrac Announce IoT Solutions Alliance

Smartrac Technology Group, a global market leader in RFID products and IoT solutions, and Sasken Technologies Ltd. (formerly Sasken Communication Technologies Ltd.), a leading product engineering and digital transformation services provider, today announced a strategic technology partnership for IoT solutions. Both companies will bring in their respective capabilities to deliver market-ready IoT solutions to drive value in operations, supply chain and customer engagement focusing on brand owners, retailers, and the industrial and logistics sectors.

Following the announcement, Dinesh Dhamija, Chief Technology Officer and Member of the Management Board, Smartrac, said, “The combination of Smartrac’s industry-leading RFID transponder technology, our innovative Smart Cosmos® solutions platform and Sasken’s strong services delivery expertise brings unequaled new capabilities to the global market for companies looking to optimize supply chains, enhance customer engagement, and drive efficiencies across their value ecosystem. We look forward to rapidly delivering innovation in the IoT sector with this new level of performance and operational excellence.”

“Through our collaboration we will make our customers’ products and assets smarter, enabling enhanced and improved performance across all aspects of our customers’ businesses, leveraging the latest innovations in IoT technology,” said Raman Sapra, Executive VP and General Manager-Digital, Sasken. “We will use Smartrac’s solutions platform Smart Cosmos and IoT capabilities along with our Digital services capabilities in Cloud, IoT, Mobile Apps and Analytics to deliver innovative industry-specific applications that enable our customers to realize the value of digital,” he added.

Smartrac and Sasken will jointly leverage their strengths in IoT innovation to continue to provide innovative, breakthrough solutions for consumer brands and retailers as well as industrial and logistic segments.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com