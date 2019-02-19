Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

TCS and Nanoheal to Provide Self-healing End-user Device Management Solutions

IoTCloudData Center
By Express Computer
3

Tata Consultancy Services announced a partnership with Nanoheal, a predictive workspace automation platform provider, to offer enterprises cognitive, self-healing end-user device management solutions.

In today’s digital-first landscape, companies are increasingly relying on intelligent technology to streamline processes and automate tasks. TCS and Nanoheal will partner to deliver solutions that combine TCS’ expertise in managing workspaces with deep delivery capabilities, across leading organization-wide transformations, with Nanoheal’s automated, proactive, self-healing device platform to ensure a seamless, error-free enterprise workspace.

“Enterprises today are looking to use digital technologies to deliver exceptional experiences, not just for their customers but also for their employees,” said Raman Venkatraman, Vice President and Global Head, Alliances and Technology Unit, TCS. “We’re happy to partner with Nanoheal to provide our customers with automated solutions that free up their resources from mundane trouble-shooting tasks to focus on forward-thinking initiatives that help them thrive as Business 4.0 enterprises.”

The Nanoheal platform provides smart, simple, hands-off tools to automate nearly 90 percent of workspace management operations, drastically reduce resolution time, monitor device performance, and enforce policy and compliance. Corporate end-users will benefit from smarter, more streamlined customer experience from beginning to end.

“Nanoheal is an all-in-one proactive and predictive workspace automation platform dedicated to continually improving end-user experience and simplifying the delivery of IT services,” explained Sridhar Santhanam, CEO, Nanoheal. “We are thrilled to partner with TCS, as their impressive global reach and proven track record of helping customers navigate the ever-evolving tech landscape will enable us to deliver our collective expertise and capabilities across the corporate marketplace.”

 


Comments

