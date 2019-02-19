Vokal Launches in 10 Vernacular Languages

Vokal, a vernacular interest-based knowledge sharing platform, announced its launch in 10 additional Indian languages. It is now available in Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, Oriya & Assamese. Vokal now has over 2 million monthly users and is growing 30-50% every month. It plans to cater to 100 million monthly users within 2 years. While it has enabled knowledge sharing in audio and video till now, it will soon be available in text for those who prefer reading over listening or watching.

Aprameya Radhakrishna, CEO Vokal said, “We’re very excited to open up the platform to 10 new Indian languages. Language diversity is unique to India. We look at this diversity as a reality and an opportunity. Vokal has always wanted to level the field for Indians. We believe in the power of the Internet and want to enable the best minds of India to share knowledge in their respective language. Launching a new language unleashes the power of knowledge sharing among creators and knowledge access among the respective language’s users. We are happy to be a catering to a larger number of communities now.”

Mayank Bidawatka, Co-founder Vokal said “Vokal aims to be one of the first few products to be used by India’s 500 million vernacular Internet users. Every new language accelerates our movement in that direction. We have had a strong demand for other Indian languages from the respective communities. We are happy to have learnt community preferences in Hindi and now have the ability to launch in multiple languages within days. We will launch in multiple other Indian languages in the year. This is just the beginning.”

Vokal is India’s vernacular knowledge sharing platform. Vernacular users use Vokal to learn something new every day from the best minds in the community. This knowledge sharing revolves around large interests. Users get to choose from 10+ interests and can follow creators among 1000s of sub-interests. Users can seek knowledge by asking questions. These questions are answered in regional languages by volunteering experts on the platform. Most of the answers are in video and audio. Text knowledge will soon be launched on the platform.

