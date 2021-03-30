A.P. Moller – Maersk appoints Navneet Kapoor, Chief Technology & Information Officer, to the Executive Board

Read Article

The Board of Directors of A.P. Moller – Maersk have decided to appoint Chief Technology & Information Officer (CTIO) Navneet Kapoor to the Executive Board with effect from 1 April 2021. The appointment is both a recognition of the role Technology plays for the transformation of A.P. Moller – Maersk, and the strategic leadership capabilities of Navneet Kapoor.

As CTIO, Navneet Kapoor leads the efforts to build competitive advantage from technology, a central element in the Strategy of the company. The company is in the middle of a multi-dimensional digital transformation that aims to build a new technology platform offering new digital products to our customers supported by standardized and automated processed across the company.

“Technology today is mission-critical for A.P. Moller – Maersk and for our transformation. To succeed, we are investing in modern technology platforms with end-to-end standardized core processes. Navneet Kapoor has done an excellent job in accelerating this agenda since he took on the position as CTIO last year and brings unique and critical perspectives to our business transformation.“ says Søren Skou, CEO of A.P. Moller – Maersk.

Jim Hagemann Snabe, Chairman of the Board of A.P. Moller – Maersk adds: “We have turned an important corner in the ambitious transformation process that was initiated in 2016 with the aim of creating an integrated logistics company with growth and more stable profitability. A key pillar in our transformation is the use of technology to improve the interaction with our customer and build a competitive advantage. The role of the CTIO is key to executing this next part of our strategy and having Navneet Kapoor joining the Executive Board is a recognition of the importance and impact of Technology and of his personal capabilities.”

Executive Board will hereafter consist of:

o Søren Skou, CEO of A.P. Moller – Maersk

o Patrick Jany, CFO of A.P. Moller – Maersk

o Henriette Hallberg Thygesen, Executive Vice President A.P. Moller – Maersk and CEO of Fleet & Strategic Brands

o Vincent Clerc, Executive Vice President A.P. Moller – Maersk and CEO of Ocean & Logistics

o Morten Engelstoft, Executive Vice President A.P. Moller – Maersk and CEO for APM Terminals

o Navneet Kapoor, Executive Vice President and CTIO of A.P. Moller – Maersk

Background of Navneet Kapoor

Executive Vice President, Navneet Kapoor (50) has been with A.P. Moller – Maersk since 2017 and has held various responsibilities, including Chief Transformation Officer and Head of Global Shared Service Centres. Since February 2020, he has held the position of Chief Technology & Information Officer.

Prior to joining Maersk, Navneet Kapoor was Senior Vice President, Technology at Target Corporation, where he was instrumental in driving the digital transformation of the company, and before that, he also held various leadership roles in General Electric.

Navneet has a PhD in Chemical Engineering and an M.S. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Minnesota, USA, an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, USA, and a B.Tech in Chemical Engineering from IIT Kanpur, India.

