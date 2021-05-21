In his prior role, Abhijit Bhalerao was working as Head of Group IT at Dr Abhay Firodia group of companies including Force Motors Ltd, Jaya Hind Industries and their several JVs.

Abhijit has over 21 years Professional and Technology Consulting expertise leveraging the potential of emerging technologies to consistently deliver business-focused solutions. He has worked with Business CXOs to help build an Innovative culture within the CIO organizations by advancing the conversation on Digitalization, and enabling/influencing people to embrace Design Thinking.

In his last assignment at Force Motors Ltd. he was responsible for developing the IT strategy, its implementation, and supporting all the IT technology standards, methodologies, policies and architecture. Prior to that, Abhijit was with Ernst and Young LLP as Director EY India & EMEA IT Advisory Practice and advised Business CXOs on Technology, infrastructure, architecture and its organization-wide adoption. In addition to Consulting (EY LLP), he has worked in IT (HCL Technology), and Manufacturing (Essar, Raymond, Steelage Industries), and brings a unique blend of Industry and Consulting experience.

Abhijit is a Mechanical Engineer with Masters in Computer Software & Applications, and SAP Certified Solutions Consultant with several honors and accolades under his belt.