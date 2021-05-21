Abhijit Bhalerao joins Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Ltd, a Nirma Group company, as CIO
Abhijit Bhalero, who till recently, was working with Force Motors as Head-Group IT function, has joined Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Ltd, as CIO for Nuvoco Group companies. Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Ltd, a Nirma Group company, is a leading manufacturer and retailer of building materials in India. Nuvoco is one of the top cement manufacturers in India, and the leading player in the East following the acquisition of Nu Vista Limited (formerly Emami Cement Limited); offering high-performing, premium, blended cement variants. He will be based out of its HO, Mumbai.
In his prior role, Abhijit Bhalerao was working as Head of Group IT at Dr Abhay Firodia group of companies including Force Motors Ltd, Jaya Hind Industries and their several JVs.
Abhijit has over 21 years Professional and Technology Consulting expertise leveraging the potential of emerging technologies to consistently deliver business-focused solutions. He has worked with Business CXOs to help build an Innovative culture within the CIO organizations by advancing the conversation on Digitalization, and enabling/influencing people to embrace Design Thinking.
In his last assignment at Force Motors Ltd. he was responsible for developing the IT strategy, its implementation, and supporting all the IT technology standards, methodologies, policies and architecture. Prior to that, Abhijit was with Ernst and Young LLP as Director EY India & EMEA IT Advisory Practice and advised Business CXOs on Technology, infrastructure, architecture and its organization-wide adoption. In addition to Consulting (EY LLP), he has worked in IT (HCL Technology), and Manufacturing (Essar, Raymond, Steelage Industries), and brings a unique blend of Industry and Consulting experience.
Abhijit is a Mechanical Engineer with Masters in Computer Software & Applications, and SAP Certified Solutions Consultant with several honors and accolades under his belt.
