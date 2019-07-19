Ex-Adobe India executive Kulmeet Bawa joins Resulticks

Former Adobe India senior executive Kulmeet Bawa has joined omni-channel marketing solutions provider Resulticks as its Chief Operating Officer (COO) and President, JAPAC, the company said.

Bawa, who worked as Managing Director of Adobe india and South Asia, will spearhead Resulticks” global strategy and growth in the JAPAC region. Based out of the company headquarters in Singapore, Bawa will assume executive leadership responsibility across Japan, India, Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand — empowering organisations to leverage Resulticks’ industry-leading approach to real-time customer engagement.

“There is a fast-growing awareness throughout our industry that Resulticks is the game-changer in data-driven, AI-enabled customer engagement. I”m proud to be part of the special force that is challenging the status quo and empowering brands,” said Bawa.

Bawa, who quit Adobe last month, earlier worked with Sun Microsystems and Microsoft.

“His deep knowledge of the global marketplace, strategic focus and shared commitment to drive aggressive growth both for our clients and our company aligns directly with Resulticks’ mission,” said Redickaa Subrammanian, CEO and Co-founder, Resulticks which has offices in the US, India, Australia and the APAC region.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]