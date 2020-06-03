FatPipe Networks appoints Harish Motwani to lead India business

Read Article

FatPipe Networks has announced today that Harish Motwani has joined the FatPipe senior management team as Executive Vice President of Strategic Business and Solution Sales for FatPipe Networks, India.

Motwani previously was the Executive Vice President of Reliance Communications, India, where he held leadership roles in Network, Enterprise Business, and Data Centers. Motwani will join FatPipe’s Global Sales Management Team along with Phil Hinson, the former Vice President of Technical Sales at AT&T, and Praveen Shinde, the former Global Head of Sales for Reliance Communications.

“Harish has a strong reputation in the Indian telecom industry as a technical and business leader of Enterprise Telco Business,” said Dr. Ragula Bhaskar, CEO of FatPipe Networks. “His passion for technology with strategic insights makes him best suited for leading FatPipe Strategic Business. With Harish, Praveen and Phil, we have the industry’s winningest team,” he added.

“I am delighted to help lead FatPipe’s strategic push in India. It is an exciting opportunity to leverage the power of FatPipe’s highly-rated SDWAN to provide the best to Indian Telcos, Enterprise, and Government customers,” said Motwani. “FatPipe was technologically the best product amongst all SDWAN products during rigorous testing, which paved the way for it to become the chosen SDWAN partner for a Global Telco. I am sure FatPipe will contribute significantly to the network transformation journey of India.”

