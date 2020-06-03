Digital Technology Senate kickstarts successfully

Read Article

The Digital Technology Senate themed around “How India Inc. is fighting Covid-19: Innovation in Disruptive Times” kick started on June 2, 2020 amidst a virtual garnering of delegates belonging to the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries.

The event started with the keynote presentation by Arvind Sivaramakrishnan, CIO, Apollo Hospitals, who spoke on “Leading digital transformation and helping the new economic and business climate.” Sivaramakrishnan pointed out that newer value models are evolving to deliver quality health services to teeming millions leading to emergence of population health management.

The next speaker was Rajiv Garg, Senior Solutions Consultant – LogMeIn and he highlighted the five steps to help improve your digital engagement during Covid-19 and beyond. Giving cues for managing uncertainty, while providing an exceptional customer experience, Garg said that LogMeIn helps, “Fortify your digital self-service, amplify your digital support, empower your employees, optimise your support, intelligently and evolve to the next level of self-service.”

As the session progressed, came the presentation time for Sreeji Gopinathan, Chief Information Officer, Lupin, who spoke on the best practices for taking drug manufacturing efficiencies to a new level. He emphasised that it is important to link manufacturing to supply chain to consumption. He also said that for reinventing drug manufacturing and supply chains it is important to harness the power of AI, IOT, and ML to scale production globally.

Following Gopinathan’s presentation, Rajesh Itagi, SE Manager, NetApp India and SAARC was the next speaker and he spoke on ‘Data-driven Innovations in the Hybrid Cloud”. He mentioned that in a world where technology is changing our everyday lives, data-driven digital transformation is accelerating business outcomes.

Itagi also said that healthcare and pharma industries can benefit as NetApp helps create copies of data without overheads. It enables simultaneous use of data for multiple purposes including analytics, application testing, backup or data protection and consolidation of data from multiple labs, locations or hospitals.

The final presenter of the day was Sunil Kumar, Head – ISV and Enterprise, Veeam Software and he spoke on “Enabling the Always-On Health Care Enterprise”.

Veeam helps healthcare enable enterprise continuity, cloud workload mobility and compliance and visibility. He stressed that the key to delivering compliance is availability of information resources. And that availability not only means monitoring and automating IT services and workloads, it also means that data needs to be protected against loss or accidental deletion or recently, ransomware attacks.

