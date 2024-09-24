From Engineer to Doctorate: The Inspiring Journey of Dr. A Shiju Rawther

At a time when the IT industry faces a surge of professionals brandishing PhD titles from dubious institutions, Dr. A Shiju Rawther’s journey stands out as an example of integrity and genuine academic achievement. While many in senior positions have taken shortcuts, obtaining questionable doctorates without the necessary qualifications, Dr. Rawther carved a path defined by rigorous research, dedication, and a desire to make meaningful contributions to both academia and industry.

Dr. Rawther’s journey is a testament to his vast expertise, accumulated over 24 years of hardcore technology experience across multiple large conglomerates. Started his career after earning his B.E. in Computer Science & Engineering from Bangalore University where he was a topper in his engineering college. This early academic success set the tone for his future, where he continuously sought knowledge and growth.

Dr. Rawther quickly demonstrated his technical prowess early in his career. Over time, his career evolved to encompass managing Software Development, IT Infrastructure, Network, Data & Analytics, and Security Operations. This journey enabled him to become a versatile technologist with a unique blend of expertise across various domains and industry, making him a well-rounded leader in the technology space.

Dr. Rawther’s commitment to continuous education is further highlighted by his pursuit of a master’s in information management from the prestigious K.J. Somaiya Institute of Management & Research, affiliated with the Mumbai University. Despite the demands of a full-time career, he completed the program through part-time evening classes.

This not only underscores his dedication but also reflects his enduring passion for learning and professional growth, making him a shining example of how ongoing education plays a crucial role in long-term success. His multi-faceted background paved the way for his successful transition into advanced research and cybersecurity, culminating in his PhD and recognition as a role model in the industry.

It was during the COVID-19 pandemic that his research journey took a unique and inspiring turn. At the time, he was serving as the Chief Information Officer at a finance company promoted by a leading vaccine manufacturing firm. During this period, the study of human infections and the progression of diseases through susceptible, infectious, and recoverable stages became a focal point of global attention.

Inspired by this, Dr. Rawther drew a parallel between human infection models and the propagation of cyberattacks, particularly ransomware. Using the Kermack-McKendrick mathematical model, which is traditionally applied to study infectious diseases, he ideated a similar approach for cybersecurity. His research aimed to model cyber threats in the same stages—Susception, Infection, and Recovery.

This groundbreaking idea formed the foundation of what became known as the Compartment Model, designed to “Analyze and Secure Networked Systems Against Cyber-Attack Propagation Using Compartment Model”. Dr. Rawther developed a prototype of this model using “R” for the core mathematical computations, while Python was used for data ingestion. His model simulated ransomware attacks and their identification, micro segmentation, time series & spread, offering a novel approach to understanding and mitigating cyber threats.

Dr. Rawther went further by comparing the Compartment Model with a probabilistic mathematical model to demonstrate its effectiveness. The comparison was validated using an Entropy Model, which measures uncertainty and data loss. To assess the accuracy of his findings, a confusion matrix was employed to prove the false and true positives. The model was tested over multiple iterations on a network of 100×100 nodes, showing consistent success in predicting and preventing ransomware attacks.

During the 36 months of his PhD research, Dr. Rawther published 12 papers in Scopus-indexed international journals, significantly contributing to the global discourse on cybersecurity. Additionally, he secured three patents with the Indian Patent Authority, highlighting the practical applications of his research.

Dr. Rawther’s work earned him not just a PhD from the esteemed Hindustan Institute of Technology & Science, Chennai but also the Founder Dr. K.C.G. Verghese Award for the Best Researcher, a prestigious accolade that recognized him as the top researcher in University across all disciplines of PhD scholars. His success is a testament to the value of genuine research and his contributions to the field of cybersecurity.

In an era where many IT leaders seek the title of “Dr.” for its prestige, often without the academic rigor to back it up, Dr. Rawther’s journey stands as an inspiration. His path from engineer to doctorate holder underscores the importance of authenticity in academic pursuits. For Dr. Rawther, a PhD was not just a title but a reflection of years of hard work, intellectual curiosity, and a commitment to solving real-world challenges.

His achievements remind the industry that the true value of a doctorate lies in the knowledge it brings and the impact it has, not just in the letters before one’s name. Dr. Rawther’s journey is a shining example of how perseverance and genuine dedication can create lasting contributions, serving as a role model for future generations of professionals.

Dr. Rawther is currently working as Head – IT for a leading financial institution at Mumbai. Prior to this he had a very successful and steady career growth in reputed organisations viz., CARE Ratings Limited, Poonawalla Finance, IIFL Finance Limited, TransUnion CIBIL Limited, Fullerton India Credit Company Limited, PCS Technology Limited, Gateway Terminals India, Wipro InfoTech and Primus Telecommunications India Limited.

He is a prominent speaker at many industry conferences. He has been recognized as one of the Most Innovative CIOs of India, Top 100 CISOs consistently over many years by various media groups & forums.

Dr. Rawther holds a Bachelor of Engineering Degree in Computer Science & Engineering from Bangalore University and Masters in Information Management from SIMSR, affiliated to Mumbai University. He also holds a PhD in Computer Science & Engineering from Hindustan Institute of Technology & Science, Chennai with research focused on securing networked systems against cyber-attacks using compartment models.