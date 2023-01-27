Futurex Strengthens South Asian Operations, Appoints Ruchin Kumar as Vice President of South Asia

Futurex​ ​has strengthened its South Asian operations with the appointment of Ruchin Kumar as Vice President of South Asia. An acknowledged cybersecurity solutions architect, Ruchin brings to Futurex over 24 years of IT experience, with the past 20 years in the IT security domain. A sought-after speaker at IT Security Forums and a subject matter expert on encryption, tokenization, key management, and cloud security, Ruchin is a member of ISACA and a practicing CISA and CISM professional. He previously held leadership positions at SafeNet and Gemalto.

Ruchin will work closely with clients in the BFSI, Government, and corporate sectors, architecting solutions to protect mission-critical data from evolving threats. He is also responsible for nurturing partner relationships and for greater adoption of Futurex hardened enterprise security solutions across the South Asia region. Ruchin has, over the years, worked closely with central banks and regulators in the SAARC and ASEAN region, implementing security in payment systems, banking infrastructure, and inter-banking settlements. He also helped secure the Government of India’s e-governance initiatives, citizen-centric services, and national identity repositories. His experience covers the ecosystem in various security projects with Central Banks, Clearing Houses, IT Ministry, UIDAI, Nodal Agencies, and many more.

“Ruchin’s wide-ranging experience and solutions expertise make him the ideal person to lead Futurex initiatives in the South Asian region. We look forward to working with him to deliver a positive impact for our clients and a secure digital ecosystem for the Indian public,” said Adam Cason, Vice President of Global and Strategic Alliances at Futurex.

“The growing sophistication of cyber threat actors in targeting the evolving IT infrastructure across banking, payments, e-governance, and other digital applications pose significant security challenges. I am thrilled to lead Futurex initiatives in addressing IT Security challenges faced by clients across the South Asian region,” said Ruchin Kumar, Vice President of South Asia at Futurex.

Globally, Futurex is trusted by central banks, fintech organizations, government bodies, and enterprises for protecting sensitive information like identities and Personal Identifiable Information (PII) through processes like PIN security, card acquiring, issuance, tokenization, eKYC, and encryption of confidential information. In its endeavor to safeguard sensitive information, Futurex works with CIOs, CTOs, and CISOs, among others, to identify and interpret the most significant data security trends that are likely to unfold in the future and make impacts across sectors in the economy and society at large.

With expanded operations in the APAC region, Futurex has had the unique opportunity to observe market conditions and emerging trends up close. Futurex has partnered with IT consultants, distributors, and government institutions to bring its services to a wide range of customers from every economic sector. Over the past year, Futurex has established data centers in India to bring edge computing advantages and cloud compliance to its customers. Futurex is further enhancing its presence in India and plans to bring newer solutions as new threat trends emerge.