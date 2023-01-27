MeitY’s R&D institute SAMEER signs MoU with Siemens Healthineers on India MRI technology

SAMEER, India’s premier R&D Institute of Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) today signed a memorandum of understanding with Siemens Healthineers that will contribute towards the development of new, improved and innovative technologies for advancing healthcare and diagnostic access in India.

Welcoming the strategic agreement, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Electronics & IT, who was present on the occasion, said it will make available low-cost MRIs as part of Hon. PM’s vision of providing quality, and affordable healthcare and diagnostic access for every Indian.

Emphasising that Digital India Programme launched by Hon. PM in 2015 has paved way for India to move from being a consumer of technology to a producer of technology, devices, and products, the Minister said, “The MoU today is a significant step in this direction.”

Stating that healthcare sector in India represents a big market, the Minister said that the Government is prepared to partner with global companies who are willing to set up manufacturing bases in India. “We are also supportive of R&D model based on co-development between global companies and India’s vast network of academic institutions.”

Citing the example of how the government is working closely with industry leaders and academicians in the semiconductor sector, the Minister said, “The government is willing to sit with experts from the healthcare sector to chart out the curriculum for grooming the next gen talent in India.”

SAMEER, which is the acronym for Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering & Research, specializes in RF Microwaves Radar and Communication Systems, E3 testing and Medical Electronics a strategic partnership.

The Minister expressed hope that the partnership while synergizing the expertise of SAMEER and Siemens Healthineers in healthcare technologies particularly in Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and Linear Accelerators (LINAC), will pursue joint activities that will improve access to MRI in India. “Siemens Healthineers is a good partner of India not just in health care but also in other sectors as well,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Peter Schardt, Chief Technology Officer, Siemens Healthineers, said, “India is a strategic market for Siemens Healthineers and it plays an important role in global innovation and technology expansion to achieve the future of healthcare.” He added, “The partnership will build on our focus towards fighting the most life threatening diseases to expanding access to patient care. By such collaborations we strive to make healthcare even more efficient, sustainable, and humane for everyone across the country.”

Dr. P. Hanumantha Rao, Director General of SAMEER, said “It’s a milestone achievement in the journey of SAMEER’s efforts in the advanced health diagnostics and treatment technologies for India.” He added that SAMEER has been pursuing R&D in the advanced Linear accelerators for Cancer Therapy and Magnetic Resonance Imaging systems for diagnostics, a fully funded research program by MeitY, Govt of India. He also highlighted that SAMEER and Siemens Healthineers proposed partnership has a long vision in creating local industry access for Siemens Healthineers, and in turn, SAMEER will get access to next-generation research in advanced healthcare technologies. These initiatives will enable India’s health mission towards deploying healthcare technologies for early diagnostics and treatment to save lives across the country. Currently, SAMEER is developing Sushrut MRI (Indian MRI), said Rajesh Harsh, who is coordinating the Indian research in MRI and Industry ecosystem.

Dileep Mangsuli, Development Center head, Siemens Healthineers, says, “Partnerships like these reflect our commitment to India in bringing together innovation, education, healthcare, and talent to strengthen India’s healthcare infrastructure and deliver the right treatment at the right time everywhere.”

This partnership builds on Siemens Healthineers‘ enduring commitment to India, where it has been advancing healthcare outcomes for over 90 years, manufacturing world-class products for over 60 years, and leveraging SAMEER’s research and development talent for over 30 years.