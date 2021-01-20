Inderpreet Wadhwa, Mitesh Shah join BluSmart Mobility board

Read Article

Homegrown electric shared smart mobility platform BluSmart Mobility on Tuesday said it has appointed Azure Power founder Inderpreet Wadhwa and Inflection Point Ventures (IPV) Co-founder Mitesh Shah to its board.

“We are pleased to welcome Inderpreet S. Wadhwa and Mitesh Shah to our board and are looking forward to working closely with them as we continue our mission to provide a reliable and sustainable mobility service to our customers,” Anmol Jaggi, Co-Founder and CEO, BluSmart Mobility, said in a statement.

“We believe that their contributions will be invaluable to the organization as we continue to expand our operations and accelerate India’s transition to adoption of zero-emissions mobility.”

While renewable energy entrepreneur Wadhwa joins BluSmart board as Director, Shah joins the company’s board as Observer.

Shah comes with vast experience in the start-up space which led him to co-found IPV in 2018 to mentor founders across early stage start-ups with smart capital. He also served as the Chief Financial Officer at Ola Cabs.

BluSmart said it is rebuilding mobility for better customer experience — zero ride denials, zero surge pricing, high quality service, “highest standards” of safety and sanitisation; improving the quality of lives of the driver partners; and revitalising the air quality in mega cities of India.

–IANS

