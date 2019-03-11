NASSCOM Foundation and HGS Launch CoE for Persons with Disabilities in Bangalore

Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) (listed on BSE & NSE), in collaboration with NASSCOM Foundation, has launched a Center of Excellence (CoE) for training Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) in Bangalore. The CoE will train a minimum of 100 PwDs, making them industry ready over the next 12 months, with a target of placing at least 50% of them in companies already sensitized for hiring them. This is the partnership’s third center after setting up one each in Noida and Delhi.

As part of the training program, these 100 trainees will be skilled in a variety of job roles suitable for Hospitality, IT/BPM and Retail industries. They will also be trained on soft skills, interview skills, communication skills, English language etc. Efforts have been made to ensure that the center is accessible not just in terms of barrier-free access but also uses assistive technologies and follows the principles of Universal design. The training will be conducted using the best assistive technologies and training methodologies.

Speaking on the occasion, Partha DeSarkar, Global CEO, HGS said, “The PwD community in India is a highly talented workforce, who unfortunately might not always have had the right opportunities for growth. We believe that they can achieve amazing things if given the right training to make them job ready. Since 2017, the HGS-NASSCOM Foundation partnership has seen great success stories with the two CoEs in Noida and Delhi, where over 75 PwDs have gained jobs in various organizations and become financially independent. We aim to replicate this in Bangalore too.”

HGS is supporting this cause as part of its CSR initiatives. V-shesh, the training partner for this initiative, has vast experience in conducting training programs for PwDs and others from marginalized backgrounds. NASSCOM Foundation will be the overall owner of the initiative, ensuring maximum impact.

Ashok Pamidi, CEO, NASSCOM Foundation said, “Even though Persons with Disabilities constitute a significant 5 to 6 % of India’s population, their need for meaningful employment remains unmet. By setting up CoEs for PwDs, NASSCOM Foundation in partnership with HGS, is working towards building skills for people with disabilities to become employable and financially independent. The success of the Noida and Delhi centers is proof that, if equipped with the right skillset, the employability quotient for people with disabilities can be bettered. We are thankful to HGS for its continued support to skilling persons with disabilities and encourage more corporates to collaborate with us towards making PwDs job ready and raise the percentage of PwDs employed in the IT-BPM sector from 0.5% to at least 3%.”

NASSCOM Foundation’s Disability Initiative encourages the inclusion of PwDs in the IT-BPM and other industries by sensitizing the sector about accessibility (barrier-free workplace and assistive technology) and employment. Disability Initiative helps companies inculcate inclusive best practices across – Physical Accessibility, Web Accessibility, Assistive Technologies and Employability. Since 2011, NASSCOM Foundation has worked towards Advocacy, Inclusion and promoting equal opportunities for persons with disabilities in the IT- BPM and ITeS.

