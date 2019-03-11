Rockman Industries chooses Fortinet to protect its Intellectual Property

Fortinet recently announced that Rockman Industries Limited, a company that manufactures Aluminium die casting components, machined & painted assemblies for the world’s leading motorcycle and automobile OEMs has chosen Fortinet’s solutions to protect its data and Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) from advanced threats and gain real-time visibility for automated response to security incidents.

Rockman Industries is part of the Hero Group, one of the most respected business houses in India known for delivering innovative and cost effective engineering products, services and solutions. Rockman Industries was incorporated in the year 1960 as a bicycle component manufacturer. Today the company has a capacity to process more than 65,000 tons of aluminum annually at its five plants located at Haridwar, Ludhiana, Chennai & Bawal. The company is an industry leader in motorcycle alloy wheels with an installed capacity of 5.8 million wheels annually. Rockman has recently diversified into Carbon Composites Technology through the acquisition of a British-Indian enterprise, Moldex Composites.

Rockman Industries had a legacy firewall at the perimeter of its datacenter which was not adequate to protect its data and users from emerging sophisticated threats. Digital transformation of their business required that its five manufacturing plants to now connect with the datacenter using a secure MPLS connection. With the manufacturing plants securely connected to the network, The IT team had to ensure 24×7 availability to support growing business needs and provide secure access to its 800+ users now connected to their network from the manufacturing plants. Finally, they had to provide a more secure authentication capability to critical servers as they hosted the companies most sensitive data and IPRs.

The company chose FortiGatenext generation firewalls, FortiSandbox proactive threat detection, FortiAuthenticator access management and FortiToken one time password (OTP) software token, to take advantage of a holistic approach to cybersecurity, advanced threat protection and automated threat response.

With the deployed Fortinet solutions, Rockman Industries has optimized the use of its IT resources, with a streamlined view provided by security analytics and sandboxing enhancing its overall security posture. Additionally, access management with two-factor authentication ensures that only authorized people have access to business-critical systems and sensitive data.

FortiGate delivers superior next-generation firewall capabilities at the datacenter, while leveraging its significantly higher performance. This enable Rockman Industries to turn on multiple security technologies like intrusion prevention,and URL filtering without compromising user and customer experience. FortiSandbox detects and reports successful intrusions anywhere across the network in a timely manner which is critical to maintaining the security and functionality of their network. Due to its integration into the Fortinet Security Fabric FortiSandbox can receive data from any sensor and share threat intelligence to all inline security controls to automatically apply appropriate protections across their network. This level of dynamic integration has helped Rockman Industries eliminate manual processes, shrinks response windows and reduce management burden.

FortiAuthenticator provides centralized authentication services to identify users to control access to critical resources in the network. FortiToken further confirms the identity of users by adding a second factor to the authentication process through physical and mobile application based tokens. The combination of FortiAuthenticator and FortiToken offers a two-factor authentication of users connected to the network.

“Given the nature of today’s global threat landscape, we needed an advance threat protection solution to react to threats at machine speed. We chose Fortinet for their scalability and leading technologies that are backed by strong R&D and threat research. We configured all the devices offline and with minimum downtime managed to switch over to the new solution. With these high-performance solutions, we will be able to add our upcoming manufacturing plants into the security fabric.” said L K Tripathi, Chief General Manager – IT , Rockman Industries Limited.

“By adopting Fortinet technologies Rockman Industries has automated tedious and time-consuming activities that normally require a high degree of human supervision and intervention. With this deployment they have demonstrated that a strong security posture can only be achieved by tightly integrating security systems into a cohesive, integrated framework that can freely share information, perform logistical and behavioural analysis to identify attack patterns, and then incorporates that intelligence into an automated system that can respond to attacks in a coordinated fashion,” said Rajesh Maurya, Regional Vice President, India & SAARC, Fortinet.

