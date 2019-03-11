SASMIRA Institute organises conference on innovation, growth and sustainability

A two-days international conference was organised by SASMIRA’s Institute of Commerce and Science (SICS) in Mumbai on March 8 and 9, on the theme – Innovation, Growth & Sustainability. More than 200 researchers and students participated in the conference and shared their thoughts, research work and ideas.

As part of the conference, there were two panel discussions. The first panel discussion was themed, “Innovation in Education” where experts from Poddar Global College, Kohinoor Technical Institute and IIM Indore discussed on the education system and the different measures for improvement.

Another panel discussion on “Innovation in the Public Sector” saw experts from Western Railways, Babha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) and Indian Army sharing their insights.

The two-day conference concluded with declaration of the Best Research Paper Award in the category of teachers and students separately.

