NK Purohit joins SBI Securities to lead organisation to next level of growth

One of the most well known names in the BFSI industry, NK Purohit, has joined SBI Securities as Chief Business Officer, where he will be responsible for leading SBI Securities enterprise (one of the leading financial product and asset distribution company), with 800 crore+ revenues and a customer base of around 3 million. With N K Purohit at helm of affairs, SBI Securities aims to achieve leadership position in its chosen market segment, leveraging technology, lineage and reach of the State Bank of India.

N K Purohit comes with a rich experience of more than 23 years, where he has contributed immensely in the field of Sales, Revenue, Asset Product Distribution, Strategy, Analytics, Product development, Technology, Customer Experience and Digital Transformation. Apart from managing profitable businesses and channels, N K Purohit has been instrumental in heading some critical digital transformation projects in his previous stints, contributing significantly to the overall business and revenue growth for organisations. He is expert in transforming physical businesses into phygital/digital native businesses thus delivering exponential growth for organisations.

Prior to joining SBI Securities, N K Purohit has worked with renowned financial institutions like HDFC Bank, HDFC Securities, Angel Broking, and IIFL.

N K Purohit has done his B. Tech. (Electrical) and MBA in Marketing and Finance from IIT, Delhi, and also has certifications in “Digital Transformation for Financial Services” from Copenhagen Business School, Denmark. He was recently awarded as “Chief Digital Officer, Chief Technology Officer of the Year 2022” , besides a couple more awards for Best use of AI and ML in BFSI and Most Admired Professional in BFSI by World Leadership Council.