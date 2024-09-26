Vivek Zakarde joins IndiaFirst Life as Head of Data Operations

Vivek Zakarde, one of the most well known data analytics professionals, has joined IndiaFirst Life as Head of Data Operations. Before joining IndiaFirst Life, Zakarde served as the Chief Data & Analytics Officer at IDBI Bank, where he demonstrated exceptional leadership in Data Engineering, Data Science, Analytics, Business Intelligence, AI, Machine Learning, Blockchain, and Customer Experience (CX). His extensive career also includes leading positions at prominent organizations such as IndusInd Bank, India Infoline Group, Reliance General Insurance Ltd., EXL Services, and WNS.

Expressing his happiness, Vivek Zakarde said, “My passion lies in building and leading high-performance teams that leverage data to drive transformative improvements across products, services, and business processes. At IndiaFirst Life, I aim to elevate data analytics to the forefront of our operations, fostering the organization’s transition towards digitization and AI adoption. The strategic use of data will be pivotal in guiding decision-making across various domains, from AI and the Metaverse to other cutting-edge knowledge-driven endeavors.”

Vivek Zakarde is a seasoned expert with a profound mastery of Big Data, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Data Science. In his new role at IndiaFirst Life, he will spearhead our data management, data science, AI/ML, and business intelligence initiatives, playing a crucial role as a key member of the top management team. Zakarde’s global experience is equally impressive, having collaborated with leading enterprises such as British Gas (UK), Ford Motors (US), Suncorp Bank (Australia), and TORM Shipping (Denmark).