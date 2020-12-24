OPPO sets up its 1st 5G innovation lab in India

Read Article

Smartphone brand OPPO on Tuesday announced to set up first 5G innovation lab at its Hyderabad R&D centre, adding that it will soon introduce three additional innovation labs dedicated towards camera, power and battery and performance.

The company said that these labs will focus on making the latest and the most advanced technologies for the world.

The team in India will also lead innovations for other countries, including Middle East, Africa, South Asia, Japan, and Europe.

The new lab will deepen the development of core product technologies for 5G ecosystem and accelerate its rollout in the country.

“With this lab setup, while we work towards developing core technologies for 5G era and strengthen the overall ecosystem, we also aim to support India in its 5G journey,” said Tasleem Arif, Vice President & Head, R&D OPPO India.

“The technologies developed at the lab will mark a global footprint while promising our vision to make India an innovation hub”.

The Hyderabad hub, first-ever R&D centre outside of China, is playing a pivotal role in the development of 5G technologies.

The India R&D team of OPPO is also working closely with leading industry chain partners like Jio, Airtel, Qualcomm, MediaTek, among others.

In line with OPPO’s commitment to Make in India, the manufacturing at Greater Noida plant has been increased to 50 million smartphones per year.

According to Japanese research institution NGB Corporation, the brand is among the top 10 companies regarding the number of declared 5G patent families.

OPPO said it has deployed its 5G standard patents in over 20 countries.

–IANS

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]