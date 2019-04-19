Tata Technologies partners with FutureMove Automotive for connected mobility solutions

Tata Technologies has announced that it has entered into a partnership with FutureMove Automotive, a Chinese enterprise specialising in connected services, to develop comprehensive and unique connected mobility solutions for automotive manufacturers in China and globally. The companies signed the MoU at Auto Shanghai, the biggest auto fair of the South East Asia region.

The association will enable both the companies to complement their value offerings for the automotive industry. Tata Technologies has strong capabilities in delivering end-to-end vehicle programs. With over 9000 professionals, Tata Technologies serves clients in 27 countries from its 17 global delivery centres across Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America.

FutureMove Automotive, with its digital and mobility services is a strategic partner to its customers in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao and the US. Through the agreement, the two companies will integrate technologies, products, solutions, and resources to respond to demands within the automotive industry. The joint strategy will help support their clients across the globe by providing the capacity, capability, competitiveness and a range of innovative solutions for future mobility and ensure their leadership in the industry.

Warren Harris, MD & CEO, Tata Technologies, said, “In support of our vision towards ‘Engineering a better world, Tata Technologies is committed to building an ecosystem of partners. These strategic partnerships will be underpinned by a commitment to complimentary positioning and mutual success. The relationship with FutureMove will combine Tata Technologies’ market-leading connected car service offerings with the platform and technology of FutureMove to provide a suite of services to the Chinese automotive industry.”

John Wang, Founder & Chairman, FutureMove Automotive, said, “Tata Technologies is one of the most important strategic cooperation partners for FutureMove worldwide, the cooperation not only meets the current business need, but also has profound strategic significance for FutureMove to develop overseas market especially in Southeast Asia and Asia-Pacific.”

