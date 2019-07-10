Orange Business Services to transform Sony’s global network to drive business efficiency

Orange Business Services has been chosen by Sony Group to consolidate and transform the communications infrastructure of Sony’s two largest operating companies initially into a harmonised, future-proof network for an improved user experience around the world. Built on the Orange Flexible SD-WAN solution, the new Sony network will connect more than 500 locations in over 50 countries across five continents to deliver improved performance, security and scalability to their operations.

Orange will now be Sony’s principal global provider, delivering a fully automated, intelligent network for all global business units over time. The SD-WAN future-proof platform will enable Sony to share IT talent and have complete end-to-end visibility for improved global service agility. Sony’s corporate applications will be virtually available across business lines and regions in the cloud. The same applies for Sony’s IT service suppliers who can be onboarded and managed by Sony through a single user interface.

“Orange innovation, integration capabilities and international network are the catalysts that will allow us for the first time to bring our regional operating companies under one umbrella. Only Orange could deliver a platform with the scale and scope to cover all the moving pieces of our international business. It’s a transformative move on our part that opens the way for us to embrace new forms of IT innovation that will push the company forward,” said Makoto Toyoda, Chief Information Officer, Sony Group.

“Sony is forging a strong, new path with its global SD-WAN infrastructure. We are pleased Sony chose Orange as its key partner in their transformation, and we are ready to step in and bring immediate clarity to their worldwide communications network. Orange has the technology, reach and people to make that possible for customers inside and outside the US,” said Rob Willcock, President of the Americas, Orange Business Services.

