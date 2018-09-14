Telco Cloud: Huawei introduces programmable Router NE40E-F1A

Chinese ICT firm Huawei has launched a cloud-scale programmable router – NE40E-F1A. The router provides a capacity of 2Tbit/s and ultra-high-density interfaces and supports SRv6 flexible programming. It is considered to be one of the key components of Huawei’s CloudMetro.

The new router will deliver a better user experience of 5G, 4K, and VR services. According to Huawei operators are gradually moving towards a distributed telco cloud, however, this is bringing uncertainties in the connections and traffic between data centers. Through its modular design, flexible programming and plug-and-play capability, the cloud-scale programmable router NE40E-F1A will help operators develop scalable, flexible, and highly automated telecom networks to rapidly build and innovate telco cloud services.

DC-centric fabric architecture of CloudMetro decouples the service layer from transport layer, which can enable on-demand expansion for networks, and provide a large-capacity and non-blocking platform. NE40E-F1A can provide a capacity of 2Tbps and abundant 100GE/40GE/25GE/10GE high-density interfaces to meet a wide range of access requirements in different scenarios. This router uses a compact design of 1U high and 600 mm depth, so it can be deployed in the same cabinet with the DC servers to achieve fast modular networking.

The NE40E-F1A supports unified SRv6 and EVPN, reducing more than 10 protocols to only 2, to simplify the complexity of O&M. It also provides carrier-class high-reliability for network services through 50ms end-to-end service switching. With SRv6, service paths are programmable according to different applications. Therefore, telco cloud services can be flexibly accessed to provide differentiated services and accelerate operators’ service innovation.

With Huawei NCE (Network Cloud Engine), the NE40E-F1A can implement plug-and-play and batch deployment without configuration. Model-driven minute-level automatic service provisioning improves the O&M efficiency by 90%. Based on Telemetry Protocol, real-time visualization of SLAs at the network, tenant, and service levels can be implemented. Furthermore, network components and link traffic can be accurately predicted and analyzed to resolve problems before customers, implementing simplified and intelligent O&M.

“The simplified metro architecture is the future direction for telco cloud bearer innovation. Huawei provides a full range of fabric routers to build a scalable, programmable, and highly automated next-generation simplified metro network, enabling telco cloud services in multiple scenarios,” said Jeffry Gao, President of Huawei Router & Carrier Ethernet Product Line.

