ACC and Ambuja Cement select Managed Services from Hughes Communications India to elevate connectivity experience

Hughes Communications India (HCI), a leading provider of broadband satellite and managed network services, announced its selection by ACC and Ambuja Cement Limited to deploy its Managed Dual LTE/4G high-availability solution. This managed service from HCI adds a diverse path backup to the SDWAN network deployed by ACC and Ambuja Cement Ltd. in their manufacturing units. The managed service will improve network reliability to support critical business processes and applications.

HCI will provide a turnkey solution, including setup, installation, and support for all sites. The 2Mbps LTE/4G links are from different telcos with auto failover between the LTE links. The customer premise equipment will have two independent LTE ports and modules which support all the major routing and security protocols. In the event of a primary network failure, the HCI solution will provide connectivity for critical business applications like enterprise resource planning (ERP), voice, and internet. The solution from HCI also offers a clear and easy-to-use reporting interface, giving customers a single dashboard view of their network, devices, and user activities, allowing for seamless network setup, change management, and help desk support.

“We are excited to work with ACC Ltd and Ambuja Cement to support the digital transformation efforts of India’s two marquee cement companies. We look forward to working closely with the group companies to revolutionize their existing network and help enable a successful network transformation journey,” said Shivaji Chatterjee, President, and MD, HCI. “The HCI suite of managed services includes managed secure LTE, managed broadband, and SD-WAN with ZTP. We also provide an online portal, which provides single pane of glass visibility across all network elements. We look forward to supporting ACC & Ambuja Cements with our best-in-class offerings to aid the overall network and business performance.”