Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  ACC and Ambuja Cement select Managed Services from Hughes Communications India to elevate connectivity experience

ACC and Ambuja Cement select Managed Services from Hughes Communications India to elevate connectivity experience

NewsNetworkingSoftware
By Express Computer
0 1

Hughes Communications India (HCI), a leading provider of broadband satellite and managed network services, announced its selection by ACC and Ambuja Cement Limited to deploy its Managed Dual LTE/4G high-availability solution. This managed service from HCI adds a diverse path backup to the SDWAN network deployed by ACC and Ambuja Cement Ltd. in their manufacturing units. The managed service will improve network reliability to support critical business processes and applications.

HCI will provide a turnkey solution, including setup, installation, and support for all sites. The 2Mbps LTE/4G links are from different telcos with auto failover between the LTE links. The customer premise equipment will have two independent LTE ports and modules which support all the major routing and security protocols. In the event of a primary network failure, the HCI solution will provide connectivity for critical business applications like enterprise resource planning (ERP), voice, and internet. The solution from HCI also offers a clear and easy-to-use reporting interface, giving customers a single dashboard view of their network, devices, and user activities, allowing for seamless network setup, change management, and help desk support.

“We are excited to work with ACC Ltd and Ambuja Cement to support the digital transformation efforts of India’s two marquee cement companies. We look forward to working closely with the group companies to revolutionize their existing network and help enable a successful network transformation journey,” said Shivaji Chatterjee, President, and MD, HCI. “The HCI suite of managed services includes managed secure LTE, managed broadband, and SD-WAN with ZTP. We also provide an online portal, which provides single pane of glass visibility across all network elements. We look forward to supporting ACC & Ambuja Cements with our best-in-class offerings to aid the overall network and business performance.”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image