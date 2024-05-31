Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Bajaj Finserv Direct launches technology services hub in UAE

Bajaj Finserv Direct launches technology services hub in UAE

News
By Express Computer
Bajaj Finserv Direct Ltd., a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd, announced the launch of its Technology Services business hub in the UAE, at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), as part of its foray into the Middle East market. Bajaj Finserv Direct is among India’s leading digital marketplaces for financial services.

Its Technology Services division, Bajaj Technology Services in the UAE, will cater to the larger regional market, in the context of a growth in digital technology spends. On the occasion of the launch, Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman and Managing Director, Bajaj Finserv Ltd. said, “A digital revolution is unfolding worldwide with AI and emerging technologies reshaping industries, businesses, and more so, lives. Given our strong track- record of building tech-driven businesses, Bajaj Finserv is well poised to be at the forefront of digital transformation in financial services. The UAE, with its new digital agenda, is the natural choice for our global debut. With the launch of Bajaj Technology Services, we hope to enable businesses to thrive in the digital era.”

Speaking at the launch, Ashish Panchal, Chief Executive Officer, Bajaj Finserv Direct, said, “The launch of our Technology Services in GCC’s most vibrant digital and financial hub marks an exciting new chapter in the growth of Bajaj Finserv Direct. In the true spirit of ‘Make in India’ and backed by proven expertise and a culture of innovation, Bajaj Technology Services looks to make a meaningful contribution to the digital transformation of businesses globally.”

Bajaj Technology Services, has a strong track record of accelerating digital transformation of businesses by leveraging expertise in custom applications, enterprise applications, data engineering & analytics, Gen AI, cloud services and digital agency, thus reducing time to realize value.

The foray into UAE’s tech-savvy market is a significant milestone in the growth trajectory of Bajaj Technology Services, which will seek to develop solutions at scale for major sectors including financial services, retail & e-commerce, and government enterprises.

Bajaj Technology Services’ strength lies in understanding the pulse of digitally-savvy customers which enables it to design customer journeys for a seamless experience, across online and offline, DIY and assisted. It ensures back-office operations are aligned to data privacy, customer consent, infosec, and compliance requirements in third party integrations and distribution partnerships. Bajaj Technology Services looks to build long- lasting partnerships and making a meaningful difference to UAE’s vibrant market, Panchal added.

Bajaj Technology Services brings a unique blend of deep industry expertise, strong  technology capabilities, and a customer-centric approach. The company’s ability to  understand the pulse of the digital consumer, coupled with its experience in delivering  large-scale solutions across various industries, positions the company uniquely to help businesses accelerate their digital transformation services.

