2023 B2B Trends and predictions

Industry leaders from Anaplan – a leading cloud-native business planning solutions SaaS platform and Aruba HPE – a global leader in secure, intelligent edge-to-cloud networking solutions for enterprise shares, B2B tech trends and predictions for 2023.

Spokesperson: Anjan Kalyani, Country Head and Area Vice President, Anaplan India

“The way the rest of the world views India’s capabilities in the global supply chain has radically changed during the past ten years. India is presenting itself as a desirable location for multinational enterprises and a significant player in the global supply chain market. As markets make efforts to tackle the key challenges faced in the sector such as supply disruptions, the impending recession, rising costs for material, labour, and capacity, climatic and geo-political issues, and cybersecurity threats, I see the following trends taking centre stage as India becomes a global leader in manufacturing and supply chain.

End-to-end manufacturing cloud solutions will be a major trend in 2023, with cloud technology at the forefront, as new capabilities that enable the securely connecting of people, assets, workflow, and business processes will enable businesses to be more resilient

Industry 4.0’s increased use of automation technology will accelerate the adoption of AI/ML, IoT, and Digital Twin in factories, particularly for predictive maintenance

Interconnectivity for efficient distributed supply chains as manufacturers transition from B2B to B2C. This would do away with the inconveniences caused by middlemen

A major priority of supply chain leaders will be utilising sustainable approaches in production and procurement. The focus will be on more government action to encourage industries to pay close attention to greenhouse gas emissions.

The supply chain developments listed above will be greatly influenced and led by technology as 2023 draws closer. Companies must strategize and develop new technical approaches to enable complete supply chain management, execution, predictive analysis, and data analysis if they want to remain competitive.”

Spokesperson: Prakash Krishnamoorthy, Director, India, Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company

Zero trust and SASE will become more intertwined as hybrid work and IoT device proliferation continues to accelerate.

“Organizations must securely, and seamlessly, connect anyone or any connected device (IoT) at edge locations to the cloud, and to applications. A Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) framework is planned to provide safe, efficient, and automated access to cloud applications and workloads through the integration of WAN capabilities. Identity and role-based access control segmentation capabilities isolate users and devices to help meet compliance requirements. SASE and the Zero Trust architectures will therefore be crucial tools for IT leaders in the year 2023 in order to provide comprehensive visibility, control, and enforcement of edge to cloud networking and security policies.”