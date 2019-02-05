India tops global study on digital maturity conducted by Dell

Dell Technologies, in collaboration with Intel and Vanson Bourne, has launched the Digital Transformation(DT) Index, part II, in which 4,600 business leaders (director to C-suite) from mid- to large-sized companies across the globe surveyed to score their organizations’ transformation efforts.

The study revealed that emerging markets are the most digitally mature, with India, Brazil and Thailand topping the global ranking. In contrast, developed markets are slipping behind: Japan, Denmark and France received the lowest digital maturity scores. What’s more, emerging markets are more confident in their ability to ‘disrupt rather than be disrupted’ (53%) compared to just 40% in developed nations.

The report says India is the most digitally mature country in the world. However, businesses in India still have a lot of work to do. Leaders in India are more aware of the need to prioritize digital transformation throughout their organization: 91% of the business leaders believe that digital transformation should be more widespread, compared to 78% globally. Almost half (48%) (51% globally), believe they’ll struggle to meet changing customer demands within five years.

Benchmark groups Description Today global 2016 global Today India 2016 India Digital Leaders Digital transformation is ingrained in their DNA 5% 5% 12% 8.3% Digital Adopters Have a mature digital plan, investments and innovations in place 23% 14% 34% 29.0% Digital Evaluators Gradually embracing digital transformation; planning and investing for the future 33% 34% 40% 37.3% Digital Followers Make very few digital investments; tentatively starting to make plans 30% 32% 14% 20.7% Digital Laggards Do not have a digital plan; limited initiatives and investments in place 9% 15% 2% 4.7%

The DT Index II, builds on the first ever DT Index, launched in 2016. The two-year comparison highlights that there has been steady progress in India. The percentage of Digital Leaders and Digital Adopters has increased in India, whereas globally, there’s been no progress at the top and almost four in 10(39%) businesses are still spread across the two least digitally mature groups on the benchmark (Digital Laggards and Digital Followers).

“In the near future, every organization will need to be a digital organization, but our research indicates that the majority still have a long way to go,” says Michael Dell, chairman and CEO of Dell Technologies. “Organizations need to modernize their technology to participate in the unprecedented opportunity of digital transformation. The time to act is now.”

The report also highlighted top five barriers to digital transformation success in India:

Data privacy and security concerns

Regulation and legislative changes

Lack of the right in-house skill sets and expertise

Information overload

Weak digital governance and structure

“Organizations in India have reached a momentous intersection where technologies and business meet together to create a new and improved digital world,” said Rajesh Janey, President and Managing Director- Enterprise, Dell EMC, India. “I am delighted with India’s steady progress towards adopting a digital strategy. Emerging technologies will reshape the way we work and live. Being at the centre of this will deliver manifold benefits to the business. Hence why digital transformation should be the linchpin of any organisation – driving growth and success.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com