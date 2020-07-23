4 Ways To Leverage Industrial IoT

Read Article

The fourth wave of the industrial revolution, known as Industry 4.0, connects industrial devices and permits organizations to use arranged information from IoT gadgets and PC controlled frameworks. Applying Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to this information makes fully automated smart factories, smart cities and more.

Industry 4.0 is all about being digitally enabled and data driven, bringing together new technologies and compute services across edge and cloud assets to drive productivity, create new business models, and innovate faster. These technologies include everything from advanced analytics and AI to augmented reality, digital twins, and industrial IoT platforms, and, together serve the core needs of the manufacturing sector.

IoT and Industrial IoT power mission-critical applications that require high reliability and unwavering quality. An excellent arrangement joined with a top-notch programming process for these gadgets during assembling is fundamental to the general execution of the application.

The Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) seeks to drive operational efficiencies in industrial settings through automation, analytics, and connectivity. Utilizing a network of sensors and communications technologies, all parts of an industrial process can be interconnected and managed from a single platform. It analyses the data captured by the sensors and organizes it into actionable information. The goal of IIoT is for manufacturers to achieve unrivalled perceivability into production stages and processes, recognise any tricky holes or torment focuses, and fix them before they develop into critical or complex issues. The outcome is a progressively effective modern procedure with more uptime and higher production quality.

Regardless of whether it’s a mechanical arm in a manufacturing plant or a drone monitoring agricultural fields, these machines work under altogether different conditions, and will require the right connectivity solution to optimally handle the deluge of data they will produce, process, and devour.

As the Internet of Things (IoT) grows its span and limit with regards to operational efficiency, increasingly industrial facilities are seeing the advantages of IoT connectivity for industrial applications. Industry 4.0, the IIOT is one of the quickest developing segments of IoT. Accenture report estimates that IIoT could add $14.2 trillion to the global economy by 2030.

While the conversations encompassing IIoT focus on what is conceivable when everything is connected, some companies still are at a loss when it comes to utilizing connectivity to take data-driven action. A study by McKinsey found that, of the companies who have deployed an enterprise-level IoT solution, more than half have used only 10% or less of the information they collect. As the future of manufacturing is likely to be dominated by those who appropriately leverage Industry 4.0, companies that would like to remain significant must look to the current chiefs in IIoT advancement and decide how their techniques can be applied to improve operations.

Below are three examples of commercial companies where cutting-edge IIoT solutions are driving the industry forward. Through their innovative approaches to IIoT deployment, manufacturers and other industry leaders have a roadmap to help them stay ahead of the curve.

Paragon footwear advanced their operational productivity with IoT Solutions

India’s leading footwear brand Paragon deployed an integrated IoT solution and managed services from Aeris in partnership with Sify.

Paragon faced challenges like unexpected delays due to vehicle breakdown or wrong routes taken which led them to the search for an IoT-based solution to remotely track and monitor Paragon’s fleet in real-time in order to prevent vehicle misuse, idle time in the logistics chain and even driver behaviour.

Since footwear is a distributor-retailer led business, all of these were critical to ensure that supplies reach the market on time, every time. Paragon decided to use technology to manage their nationwide fleet. As a first step towards digitizing their supply chain, Paragon decided to implement the Aeris IoT solution across its nation-wide fleet, thus making them a single connected entity. To address the growing need of data management arising from the accelerated growth projection of IoT in India, Aeris collaborated with Sify Technologies, to develop niche IoT offerings with managed services for the Indian enterprises. At the core of Sify’s Digital Transformation model is the cloud iteration of IoT services.

How BSNL provides bandwidth for IoT solutions

IoT is the next wave of growth in telecom sector. State owned telecom player BSNL, entered into a landmark strategic alliance with Aeris to take IoT solutions to the masses, in India. Together the companies are offering packaged IoT solutions and services to enterprises, small and medium businesses and public sector undertakings among other segments in India. This partnership has opened the doors for wider propagation of IoT projects across the country as part of India’s digital transformation drive.

BSNL is the only service provider making efforts and planned initiatives to bridge the rural-urban digital divide in the ICT sector in India. Through its wide and unmatched network, BSNL will enable IoT projects through solutions designed to meet various end uses such as improving supply chain efficiency, enhancing customer experience, tracking and monitoring assets, improving logistics and empowering smart cities through a bouquet of solutions.

How Omnicomm helps fuel monitoring across various segments of logistics

Fleet Industry of India is undergoing a lot of difficulties ranging from lack of data for fleet utilization and management, to lack of vehicle safety and most importantly, the fuel theft. Fleet operators of all scale are facing difficulties in preventing fuel thefts. Siphoning and high consumption of fuel due to overspeed are compelling issues in the transportation industry in India. Finding reliable ways to monitor actual fuel consumption requires automation without human intervention.

Aeris added fuel monitoring feature from Omnicomm in its portfolio of packaged IoT solutions to address fuel pilferage across segments like logistics & transportation, construction equipment, locomotives, etc.

Altizon delivers Industrial Internet of Things Solutions for the Manufacturing Sector in India

With a global footprint of more than 100 enterprise users, Altizon is a leading Industrial IoT platform provider and its proven technology helps enterprises accelerate their Smart Manufacturing initiatives, modernize Asset Performance Management services and launch new business models for service delivery, among other processes. To provide end-to-end connected technology and smart solutions for the manufacturing sector, Aeris and Altizon have integrated Altizon’s machine learning and IoT Edge technologies with Aeris’ IoT Services platform. Altizon’s proven technology is successfully being used in a number of industries, including the automotive, tire, steel, chemical, energy and Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) markets.

Utilise the Complete IIoT Ecosystem with Aeris

Aeris provides IIoT solutions that allow businesses to set up customized and automated processes within factories, warehouses, and in the field, leading to more efficient and cost-effective processes and procedures. Our purpose-built infrastructure provides real-time business data regarding operational inefficiencies and monitors machinery to see exactly what would happen if an accident or hold up on the line occurred.





If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]