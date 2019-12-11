72 Networks solves the problem of last mile delivery in the logistics vertical

How 72 Networks leverages AI & IOT in its functioning

72 Networks uses a fully tech enabled last mile delivery platform with AI and ML as the essence of their tech infrastructure. They have their own indigenous route optimization tool, automatic task allocation system, deep learning software easing last mile contact in remote areas with questionable network connectivity of the end customers and much more.

Details about the core technology infrastructure of 72 Networks

72 Networks started with a basic warehouse management software. Now they use a full-fledged last mile delivery platform with AI and ML being honed to become the backbone of their Tech infrastructure. 72 Networks has its own indigenous CRM software – Pragati CRM. It is a SaaS based platform that gives end to end process support. It supports sales management, delivers feedback and insights and facilitates team communication. This CRM software allows all the operations to be carried from a single platform and hence, integrates uniformity and bring consistency in work.

72 Networks has gone a step ahead with its inhouse android based SCM application, Pragati POD. It has an easy user interface and is used by the field agents of 72 Networks. Pragati POD App lets the field agents scan the invoices and get complete order details in a systematic fashion. The delivery agents can easily acquire the directions to the last mile and delivery to the end customer without any hassles. This app also allows to submit the delivery status of the orders online as well as offline in extreme hinterlands of the country where the data connection and service provider networks are a matter of concern. It is a one stop solution for all the order and delivery management hassles.

How 72 Networks creates a platform/framework for their partners i.e OEM’s and MFI’s separately.

72 Networks offering for MFIs – Pragati FA is an end to end platform as a service that is used by MFIs for member management, JLG/SHG management, product catalogue, loan processing and delivery updation. It connects seamlessly with various MFIs core banking system to enable integration of the above services. Pragati FA is a boon to small and medium MFIs who are primarily on a manual system for their business operations. Being a PAAS platform, it reduces the entry barrier for technology adoption, thereby mitigating expensive investments in hardware and software.

Compare the functioning in the logistic industry if 72 Networks did not develop their tech infrastructure

72 Networks is a new age venture which thrives on technology. Using technology as the backbone and a vast network of mother and micro warehouses, they have created a robust distribution system that flourishes on last mile delivery in the rural pockets of India.

If it was not for the tech-enabled infrastructure of 72 Networks, they would have faced all the challenges that pertain to last mile rural delivery in India. A seamless last mile delivery experience is still easier said than done and there are some serious challenges that brands encounter time and again. Cost is one such challenge. Also, when it comes to last mile rural deliveries, locating the address and the end consumer is a big hurdle. The communities in the tier 4 and above locations are so remote and the names of the end consumers are so similar that pinpointing the correct delivery address is a stumbling block.

