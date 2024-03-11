A pioneering video AI developer platform for transforming business operations

Infibeam Avenues Ltd, announces the unveiling of its ground-breaking Artificial Intelligence (AI) product, THEIA – a pioneering Video AI Developer Platform. This state-of-the-art video AI platform is poised to revolutionise the way business organisations, institutions, and governments leverage artificial intelligence for enhanced productivity and efficiency.

THEIA is designed to cater to a diverse range of industries, where advanced video AI analysis capabilities transcend traditional boundaries. This is a pioneering and versatile video AI platform that empowers organizations to harness the power of AI video analysis for applications in areas such as sports analytics, media optimisation, traffic management, crowd control, insurance claims processing, optimization of manufacturing units, retail stores and other industries as well as government applications.

“We are thrilled to announce one of the World’s First Video AI Developer Platform – THEIA, set to revolutionise the utilisation of video (CCTV) data. Beyond security, videos will now serve as powerful tools for enhancing productivity, workforce efficiency, and decision-making across businesses, government entities, and organizations. The era of video data transformation has begun,” said Mr. Rajesh Kumar SA, CEO of Phronetic.AI, an artificial intelligence business unit of Infibeam Avenues Ltd.

Infibeam’s THEIA plays a crucial role of providing a platform that works as a “framework” designed to provide advanced object detection and classification capabilities, model training, and video processing by using the vast pool of (organization’s) video data. The platform is sector agnostic, and its cutting-edge technology will revolutionise business processes, providing valuable insights for informed decision-making for organisation’s top decision makers. (Video explaining THEIA platform video analysis – https://www.phronetic.ai/platforms/theia )

“Recent advancements in AI have enabled businesses to extract crucial insights from unstructured data, including natural language, images, and audio. As we continue to push the boundaries of AI, the next significant milestone is video understanding. New multimodal AI models are demonstrating this capability remarkably well. Harnessing the latent information within videos has the potential to optimize processes, streamline operations, and bring about unprecedented efficiency improvements. While existing AI development platforms on the market predominantly focus on text, images, and audio, none have successfully addressed the unique challenges posed by videos. We aim to be pioneers in this field and with this first mover advantage, we expect to capture a major market share in this burgeoning video AI market globally,” added Mr. Rajesh Kumar SA.

Recognizing the increasing value of visual data, Infibeam Avenues Ltd predicts a paradigm shift in decision-making and problem-solving within industries. With over 1 billion CCTV cameras globally capturing video data, there is a need to move beyond forensic use by proactively leveraging this wealth of information (video data) for business optimisation. “We’re here to change the game, enabling organizations to use video data for business purposes and not just forensics,” said Mr. Vishal Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, Infibeam Avenues Ltd.

THEIA platform is equipped with advanced artificial intelligence capabilities to create a video AI application and exposes the same via simple interfaces to the developers.

The platform solves 3 major pain points for developers –

Firstly, selecting key frames of a video stream is tough. THEIA’s video processing module uses in-house AI models to select the most relevant keyframes.

Secondly, in the recent past there has been an explosion of AI models, and choosing the right set of models from these pools of expert models is a major pain point. THEIA solves it with autonomous AI Agents (a precursor to Artificial General Intelligence) that do effective model orchestration and select the right set of expert models to solve a particular problem.

Thirdly, it is non-trivial to visualize processed video and extract usable numerical/textual information such that it can be plugged into analytical frameworks. THEIA’s video understanding module provides a standard output interface such that any downstream application can consume this data and build on top of it.

Benefits for App Developers: For developers, the THEIA platform is easy to use, where any App Developer, whether working independently or for an organization, company, or government, can leverage/use the platform with basic knowledge of analytics, coding, or python. The platform supports natural language coding, allowing developers to create applications (App) using everyday conversational language (natural language).

THEIA – is an ideal solution for organizations, companies, and governments prioritising data security and autonomy. Perfect for those steering clear of third-party tech players. With THEIA, organisations can empower semi-skilled tech developers to craft applications using everyday conversational language. THEIA provides a secure environment for developing video streaming apps, keeping sensitive data under tight control. Enjoy swift and straightforward development and deployment for the organisations, coupled with continuous learning and upgrading capabilities. THEIA is key to enhanced application efficiency, providing a seamless and secure experience.

Benefits for Experts to monetise: For Experts (like Data scientists and Machine Learning (ML) experts), the THEIA allows them to create proprietary AI models effortlessly. These Experts can monetise by allowing App Developers from various sectors to build applications (Apps using their proprietary models.

The platform not only addresses the needs of App Developers (working with organisation/businesses) but also fosters collaboration between Experts and Developers, creating a dynamic ecosystem for Video AI innovation.

Six-week red teaming: Infibeam Avenues Ltd’s Phronetic.AI initiated a six-week open invitation for Red Teaming on its groundbreaking platform. This initiative invites App Developers and Experts to explore and utilize the platform, providing invaluable feedback that will contribute to its refinement and enhancement. The company expects to open the platform for organizational subscriptions by the end of the first quarter of the fiscal year 2024-25.