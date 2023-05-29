Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Acer India announces Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop with 13th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050

Acer India announces Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop with 13th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050

News
By Express Computer
0 39

Acer takes gaming to the next level with the Launch of Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop in India. Powered by the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processor, this laptop features advanced performance hybrid architecture with up to two Performance-cores (P-cores) and up to eight Efficient-cores (E-cores), intelligently managed by Intel Thread Director. Aspire 5 laptop is ideal for gamers on the go, creators, and power PC users alike. Gamers benefit from great performance and smooth gameplay in a compact and light-weight body, while creators enjoy faster cores, multitasking capabilities, and configuration options. With its powerful performance and advanced features, Aspire 5 laptop enhances the overall experience, catering to a wide range of user needs.

The Aspire 5 gaming laptop comes packed with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050, providing gamers with cutting-edge AI features and ray tracing capabilities. The DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) and AI-specialized Tensor Cores on GeForce RTX GPUs provides gamers a speed boost with uncompromised image quality. NVIDIA Optimus® technology ensures the laptop delivers excellent performance while also balancing battery life. The all new 14.0″ display comes with IPS technology and boasts a WUXGA 1920 x 1200 resolution, offering a wider viewing angle of up to 170 degrees with a 16:10 aspect ratio. The Aspire 5 gaming laptop is also environmentally friendly, featuring a mercury-free display and an elegant, sleek metal chassis.

It is designed to provide hassle-free connectivity, featuring a variety of ports to keep users connected while on-the-go. With a USB Type-C port that supports full-function capabilities and Thunderbolt 4, transferring large files and connecting to external displays is effortless. The laptop also features the latest Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 technologies, ensuring fast and dependable wireless connectivity. The MU-MIMO technology allows multiple devices to connect at once, making it a perfect choice for professionals and students who need to stay connected and productive.

Speaking on the launch Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India, said, “As the demand for casual gaming continues to rise, customers are looking for bigger screens and immersive experiences that deliver top-notch performance. With Aspire 5, we have encapsulated high-performance components within a thin and sleek chassis, providing our customers with an optimal gaming experience that can be easily carried anywhere. At Acer, we are committed to providing innovative and technologically advanced products that exceed our customers’ expectations, and the Aspire 5 is just one example of our dedication to this mission.”

The Aspire 5 is a high-performance, portable gaming laptop that weighs just 1.57 kg. With a sleek and lightweight design, it’s perfect for frequent travellers, commuters, and anyone who needs to move around while working or gaming.

PRICING AND AVAILABILITY

The Aspire 5 gaming laptop starts at Rs 70990, and it is available in all Acer Exclusive Stores, Acer E-store, Croma, Vijay Sales and Amazon

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image